Ghent tries chalk circles in park to help with social distancing
Tuesday, 02 March 2021
Credit: Paul Hermans / CC BY-SA 3.0
After a series of mass gatherings in public parks in Belgium resulted in the need for police to disperse crowds, Ghent is experimenting with chalk circles in St. Peter’s Square to help with social distancing.
The warm and sunny weather of the last two weeks brought people out of isolation and into Belgium’s many parks, and many of those gathering weren’t abiding by coronavirus measures that require them to remain at least 1.5 metres apart.
St. Peter’s Square in Ghent has been popular with students in particular. There were multiple parties there last week, including one with over 100 people in attendance and another that resulted in 27 different students receiving fines.