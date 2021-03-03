   
After sexual assault awareness campaign, changes to be made to Cinquantenaire Park
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 03 March, 2021
Latest News:
After sexual assault awareness campaign, changes to be...
Vaccines: Focus on age, not health conditions, says...
AstraZeneca for over-55s: what does it mean for...
Covid-19: Virologist measures her ‘stop complaining’ words...
Saint Catherine church will undergo careful renovations to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 03 March 2021
    After sexual assault awareness campaign, changes to be made to Cinquantenaire Park
    Vaccines: Focus on age, not health conditions, says Brussels health minister
    AstraZeneca for over-55s: what does it mean for Belgium’s vaccination strategy?
    Covid-19: Virologist measures her ‘stop complaining’ words
    Saint Catherine church will undergo careful renovations to north façade
    Frustrations mount as Belgians grow less likely to follow measures
    Netherlands: Over 1 million people have had their first Covid vaccine dose
    Covid-19: More than half a million have received their first dose of vaccine
    Vandenbroucke ‘not opposed’ to using GPs to vaccinate people, but not yet
    AstraZeneca vaccine now also recommended for over-55s in Belgium
    ‘Illegal’: Brussels vaccination centre criticised for lack of Dutch-speaking staff
    More than 1.25 million coronavirus vaccines delivered to Belgium
    Council of State maintains Belgium’s ban on non-essential travel
    Belgian Jihadist and children missing from Syrian Al-Hol prison camp
    Ghent will be the first to produce Volvo’s newest electric car
    Wallonia expands vaccination target groups to speed up rollout
    Separate bike lanes called for in Brussels’ higher speed zones
    Brussels starts fight against cyber violence
    Ghent tries chalk circles in park to help with social distancing
    Nearly 1 in 10 EU alerts for dangerous products linked to coronavirus
    View more
    Share article:

    After sexual assault awareness campaign, changes to be made to Cinquantenaire Park

    Wednesday, 03 March 2021
    Credit: Wikipedia

    More police patrols, better lighting, and lower bushes are some of the changes being made to counter assault in the Cinquantenaire Park in Brussels.

    The measures come following the near-rape of an expat who was attacked while walking home and only narrowly escaped. The woman launched a petition calling for changes to the park after she learned that police were already aware “that there are monthly cases of rape and sexual assault in this area.”

    Police say that there have only been five complaints in the last 10 years regarding sexual offences in the Cinquantenaire Park, but the petition received thousands of signatures, and testimonies showed that while many women do not file official reports of such offences with police, the attempted assault was indeed not an isolated incident.

    Related News

     

    “The police and city guards will patrol more often, the lighting will be reviewed, and bushes will be trimmed to increase visibility,” says Brussels MP Carla Dejonghe, who raised the issue in the police council and with Brussels ministers.

    In February, the mayors of Etterbeek and Brussels, the chiefs of police of the Brussels-Ixelles and Montgomery zones and representatives of the IBGE (responsible for the Cinquantenaire Park and its security guards) visited the park to discuss the problem.

    In addition to the increased patrols, better lighting, and trimmed hedges, signs will be posted at the entrances of the park that allow visitors to better understand the layout of the park and the nearest police stations.

    The Parc du Cinquantenaire, or Jubelpark, is a landscaped 19th-century park with floral gardens and fountains, with an art museum and a military history museum.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times