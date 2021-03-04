   
Easter ski holidays increasingly unlikely for people in Flanders
Thursday, 04 March, 2021
    Easter ski holidays increasingly unlikely for people in Flanders

    Thursday, 04 March 2021
    Credits: Belga

    The chances of travelling to ski resorts for the Easter holidays have further decreased as 17 Flemish ski tour operators cancelled all group trips to resorts for the rest of the season.

    The uncertainty around short-term relaxations of the current ban on non-essential travel abroad imposed by the government was the main driver of the cancellations, the organisation said in a joint communication on Wednesday evening.

    “We are making this decision now for the peace of mind and comfort of our many customers who have booked skiing holidays. It is our moral and social duty to create clarity about this now,” the organisations said.

    Most countries known for their ski resorts are not welcoming tourists, as Austria has forbidden ski tourism from starting up again until mid-April and in Italy, all ski lifts are closed until at least 6 April, according to the joint communication.

    The organisations also called on the government to work on an exit strategy for next winter in the statement, adding that the “professional ski sector cannot afford another winter without revenue.”

    “Since March 2020, the organised winter tourism sector has been at a complete standstill. The revenue for this sector has literally been reduced to zero for more than a year,” they said.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times