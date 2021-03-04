Belgium should focus first relaxations on schools, says Vandenbroucke

Earlier this week, Flemish Education Minister Ben Weyts also advocated for full-time education in class for the second and third grades of secondary school (pupils aged 15 to 18) after the Easter holidays.
However, the evolution of Belgium’s coronavirus figures shows both good and bad news, according to Vandenbroucke.
“The explosive increase in the number of hospital admissions that we feared last week has not happened, but the number of hospitalisations continues to rise,” he said. “There are now 434 Covid patients in intensive care, which is huge.”
In the meantime, Vandenbroucke wanted to ask the population to be patient with the further roll-out of the vaccination campaign, and to stick to the measures – which the majority of people is still doing, according to him.