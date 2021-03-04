   
Consultative Committee is working on ‘outdoor plan’, De Croo says
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 04 March, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium justifies non-essential travel ban in letter to...
‘Waiting as long as possible’ to decide on...
EU blocks shipment of 250,000 AstraZeneca vaccines to...
Belgium maintains 10th place for women’s economic empowerment...
‘Ban all electronic devices behind the steering wheel,’...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 04 March 2021
    Belgium justifies non-essential travel ban in letter to Commission
    ‘Waiting as long as possible’ to decide on summer festivals, says Jambon
    EU blocks shipment of 250,000 AstraZeneca vaccines to Australia
    Belgium maintains 10th place for women’s economic empowerment
    ‘Ban all electronic devices behind the steering wheel,’ urges Belgium’s interior minister
    Vervoort says Uber drivers won’t be fined yet, calls for taxi reform
    Consultative Committee is working on ‘outdoor plan’, De Croo says
    ‘Slap in the face’: 15% of staff at Pfizer’s Zaventem site laid off
    WHO welcomes European review of Sputnik V vaccine
    Delivery issues further delay Flemish coronavirus vaccine rollout
    €500 million playing card maker is Family Business of the Year
    Project lets Brussels residents rent a free cargo bike
    Belgium should focus first relaxations on schools, says Vandenbroucke
    Why relaxing too many rules is not a good idea in March
    Easter ski holidays increasingly unlikely for people in Flanders
    Flemish parliament plans its own TV channel, including cookery shows
    European Parliament calls on EU to protect a healthy environment
    Belgium in Brief: Belgium Needs A Nap
    As a bank a day closes its doors, elderly could be left behind by digitisation
    EMA begins review of Russian Sputnik V vaccine
    View more
    Share article:

    Consultative Committee is working on ‘outdoor plan’, De Croo says

    Thursday, 04 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    On Thursday, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo confirmed that tomorrow’s Consultative Committee meeting will focus on relaxations for outdoor activities.

    Outdoor activities entail a much lower risk of infection than indoor activities, De Croo stressed when answering questions in the Chamber this afternoon.

    “That is why we are now putting all things together to make an ‘outdoor plan’, to give perspective,” De Croo said, adding that the plan has to be “safe and responsible.”

    However, the timing of the plan is important as well, according to him. “If we do some things too early, we are going to see that this leads to a sharp increase in hospital admissions in April and May.”

    Related News:

     

    As the mathematical models that were presented during De Croo’s surprise press conference at the start of last week show, it would only result in very short-lived freedom.

    Relaxing the measures too early is “the last thing we should do,” he stressed, adding that easing measures can only happen very cautiously at a safe time.

    However, De Croo stressed that “it will not be the ‘outdoor plan’ that will ensure that we defeat this pandemic, but the speed of the vaccinations, which will be the key.”

    In the run-up to the Committee meeting tomorrow, several other politicians have also called for relaxations, mainly focussing on allowing people to have more social contacts, with Joachim Coens, leader of the Christian-democrat CD&V party, pushing for a ten-person bubble for outdoor activities.

    Earlier this week, virologist and member of the GEMS expert group advising the federal government Steven Van Gucht already told The Brussels Times that a cautious relaxation for outdoor activities is an option, but that a strict distinction should always be made between indoor and outdoor activities.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times