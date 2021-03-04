Consultative Committee is working on ‘outdoor plan’, De Croo says
Thursday, 04 March 2021
Credit: Belga
On Thursday, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo confirmed that tomorrow’s Consultative Committee meeting will focus on relaxations for outdoor activities.
Outdoor activities entail a much lower risk of infection than indoor activities, De Croo stressed when answering questions in the Chamber this afternoon.
“That is why we are now putting all things together to make an ‘outdoor plan’, to give perspective,” De Croo said, adding that the plan has to be “safe and responsible.”
However, the timing of the plan is important as well, according to him. “If we do some things too early, we are going to see that this leads to a sharp increase in hospital admissions in April and May.”