‘Relax rules to make the situation tolerable,’ says Covid expert

Belgium’s measures should be adapted to the reality of the situation to make it tolerable for the coming months, according to infectiologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Yves Van Laethem.

Relaxing the measures in some places where it is important, is “not a problem” if it can bring people some relief, “especially for groups particularly affected, like young people are recently,” he told the Belga news agency.

“It is necessary to adapt the measures to reality,” said Van Laethem. “A measure that is not followed makes no sense.”

At the same time, however, it should be underlined that relaxing some measures does not imply that people can do just anything anywhere, according to him.

Earlier on Friday, Van Laethem’s Dutch-speaking colleague Steven Van Gucht already stated that less strict measures can also work, provided the population continues to support and follow them.

Despite the fact that people “are rightfully complaining and grumbling more” about the measures, the large majority of people keeps following them, according to him.

As the Consultative Committee, which brings together Belgium’s different governments, is meeting again this afternoon, Van Laethem believes that “we need to look for measures that could make people feel better overall, psychologically and health-wise.”

“Let’s be careful,” he concluded, “but let’s make things more flexible to make the situation tolerable for the remaining months” before the hoped-for return to normal life.

Belgium’s authorities have been discussing possible relaxations and perspectives since 2:00 PM, and will hold a press conference to announce the latest changes afterwards. An overview of what is on the agenda can be found here.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times