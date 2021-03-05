Acquittal for Brussels police officer charged with inciting racism

A Brussels police officer sentenced for inciting racism in 2019 was acquitted yesterday by a court of appeal.

The man was initially fined €6,000 for making racial remarks about a colleague of African descent, reports Bruzz. Both the officer and the prosecution appealed the verdict, asking for an acquittal.

The officer was accused of making various racist comments about the colleague and the colleague’s newborn child. He was transferred when the colleague filed a complaint, and that complaint then led to a conviction for inciting racism by a criminal court.

“With his statements, he has created an unfavorable climate that incites racism,” the verdict read at the time.

But the court has now overturned that judgement and completely acquitted the officer.

Helen Lyons

The Brussels Times