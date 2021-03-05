   
Acquittal for Brussels police officer charged with inciting racism
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 05 March, 2021
Latest News:
Acquittal for Brussels police officer charged with inciting...
Average daily coronavirus infections expected to decline this...
‘Relax rules to make the situation tolerable,’ says...
‘Diabolical couple’ stand trial in Bruges for 1996...
Infection risk is 10 to 20 times lower...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 05 March 2021
    Acquittal for Brussels police officer charged with inciting racism
    Average daily coronavirus infections expected to decline this weekend
    ‘Relax rules to make the situation tolerable,’ says Covid expert
    ‘Diabolical couple’ stand trial in Bruges for 1996 murder of British businessman
    Infection risk is 10 to 20 times lower when meeting outside
    University of Antwerp faces criticism over treatment of cleaning staff
    Fine particulate matter drops below critical level in all of Belgium
    Brussels makes site of fatal accident a 30 km/h zone
    Test Achats opens campaign around broken PS5 controllers
    Conservative party president calls for universal basic income
    Belgium in Brief: The Big Event Of The Week
    Less strict measures can work, if the population follows them, Van Gucht says
    ‘Not watertight’: WHO against coronavirus vaccination passport
    Mayors fear coronavirus crisis management is failing at a local level
    Employers divided over treatment of employees refusing to be vaccinated
    Belgian rail developing system to predict crowd levels on trains
    What to expect from Belgium’s Consultative Committee today
    Belgium ranks 5th worldwide on ports of entry for counterfeit containers
    Belgium has to present clear timetable for reopening today, urges minister
    Living in Brussels? Deliveroo will offer Carrefour groceries
    View more
    Share article:

    Acquittal for Brussels police officer charged with inciting racism

    Friday, 05 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    A Brussels police officer sentenced for inciting racism in 2019 was acquitted yesterday by a court of appeal.

    The man was initially fined €6,000 for making racial remarks about a colleague of African descent, reports Bruzz. Both the officer and the prosecution appealed the verdict, asking for an acquittal.

    The officer was accused of making various racist comments about the colleague and the colleague’s newborn child. He was transferred when the colleague filed a complaint, and that complaint then led to a conviction for inciting racism by a criminal court.

    Related News

     

    “With his statements, he has created an unfavorable climate that incites racism,” the verdict read at the time.

    But the court has now overturned that judgement and completely acquitted the officer.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times