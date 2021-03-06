   
Major indicators all stabilise as new relaxations announced
Saturday, 06 March, 2021
    Major indicators all stabilise as new relaxations announced

    Saturday, 06 March 2021
    © Belga

    Belgium’s average new coronavirus infections are going down slowly, while hospital admissions and deaths stabilise, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Saturday.

    Between 24 February and 2 March, an average of 2,343.7 new people tested positive per day, which is a 1% increase compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 783,010. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 284 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 19% increase compared to the two weeks before.

    Between 27 February and 5 March, an average of 287.6 patients were admitted to hospital per day, an increase of 22% compared to the week before.

    In total, 1,914 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or eight more than yesterday. Of all patients, 426 433 are in intensive care, which is seven more than yesterday. A total of 224 patients are on a ventilator – the same number as yesterday.

    From 24 February to 2 March, an average number of 26.1 deaths occurred per day, unchanged compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 22,215.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 9,684,800 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 41,706.9 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 6.4%.

    The percentage went down by 0.3% compared to last week, while testing increased by 7%.

    A total of 569,985 people in Belgium have been partially vaccinated against coronavirus, or 6.19% of the population aged 18 and older. In addition, 330,973 people have been fully vaccinated.

    The reproduction rate, meanwhile, stands at 1.02, meaning that one person with coronavirus infects just over one person and that the pandemic is still growing, but much less quickly than in recent days in Belgium.

    The Brussels Times