Covid-19: increase in hospital numbers slows dramatically...

Belgium’s new coronavirus infections are going down slowly, while the recent sharp increase in hospital admissions falls back to only 2%, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Sunday.

Between 25 February and 3 March, an average of 2,344.7 new people tested positive per day, which is a 3% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 785,809. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 289.5 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 22% increase compared to the two weeks before.

Between 28 February and 6 March, an average of 146.6 patients were admitted to hospital per day, an increase of 2% compared to the week before.

In total, 1,879 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 35 fewer than yesterday. Of all patients, 416 are in intensive care, which is 17 fewer than yesterday. A total of 232 patients are on a ventilator – eight more than yesterday.

From 25 February to 3 March, an average number of 26.9 deaths occurred per day, up 6.8% compared to the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 22,240.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 9,737,252 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 41,981.6 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 6.3%.

The percentage went down by 0.5% compared to last week, while testing increased by 6%.

A total of 604,595 people in Belgium have been partially vaccinated against coronavirus, or 6.57% of the population aged 18 and older. In addition, 338,557 people have been fully vaccinated.

The reproduction rate, meanwhile, stands at 0.99, meaning that one person with coronavirus infects slightly fewer than one person and that the pandemic is no longer growing in Belgium.

The Brussels Times