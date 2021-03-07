   
Covid-19: increase in hospital numbers slows dramatically
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 07 March, 2021
Latest News:
Covid-19: increase in hospital numbers slows dramatically...
Conference on the Future of Europe on its...
COVID-19 self-testing kits sell like hot cakes in...
Coronavirus: Hold off on open-air barbecues for now,...
Italy reports highest death toll since World War...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 07 March 2021
    Covid-19: increase in hospital numbers slows dramatically
    Conference on the Future of Europe on its way
    COVID-19 self-testing kits sell like hot cakes in Germany
    Coronavirus: Hold off on open-air barbecues for now, expert says
    Italy reports highest death toll since World War II
    More women head businesses in Belgium
    Passing through the house to gather in the garden now allowed
    Belgian businesses manipulate activities to receive government aid
    Relaxed measures on gatherings welcomed
    EU turns to the US for more AstraZeneca vaccines
    Belgium’s Crisis Centre warns of scam involving vaccination papers
    From relief to disappointment: Reactions to yesterday’s new relaxed measures
    200 billion euro EU fund provides limited assistance to crisis-hit SMEs
    Hospitality industry files complaint against performing rights charges
    Weekend expected to be sunny but cool
    New energy labels and eco-cheques: Here’s what has changed
    Major indicators all stabilise as new relaxations announced
    Cheat Sheet: Belgium’s timeline for relaxing coronavirus measures
    Bars and restaurants in Belgium could reopen on 1 May
    Police catch ‘pedo-hunters’ with an arsenal of weapons
    View more
    Share article:

    Covid-19: increase in hospital numbers slows dramatically

    Sunday, 07 March 2021
    © Belga

    Belgium’s new coronavirus infections are going down slowly, while the recent sharp increase in hospital admissions falls back to only 2%, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Sunday.

    Between 25 February and 3 March, an average of 2,344.7 new people tested positive per day, which is a 3% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 785,809. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 289.5 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 22% increase compared to the two weeks before.

    Between 28 February and 6 March, an average of 146.6 patients were admitted to hospital per day, an increase of 2% compared to the week before.

    In total, 1,879 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 35 fewer than yesterday. Of all patients, 416 are in intensive care, which is 17 fewer than yesterday. A total of 232 patients are on a ventilator – eight more than yesterday.

    From 25 February to 3 March, an average number of 26.9 deaths occurred per day, up 6.8% compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 22,240.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 9,737,252 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 41,981.6 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 6.3%.

    The percentage went down by 0.5% compared to last week, while testing increased by 6%.

    A total of 604,595 people in Belgium have been partially vaccinated against coronavirus, or 6.57% of the population aged 18 and older. In addition, 338,557 people have been fully vaccinated.

    The reproduction rate, meanwhile, stands at 0.99, meaning that one person with coronavirus infects slightly fewer than one person and that the pandemic is no longer growing in Belgium.

    The Brussels Times