Wallonia offers free transport to vaccination centres...

With the vaccination campaign now moving on to the general public, the government of Wallonia has announced free public transport for anyone travelling to a vaccination centre from tomorrow.

The announcement came today from the region’s mobility minister Philippe Henry (Ecolo).

“Our objective is to make access to vaccination easy for everyone and as inexpensive as possible,” he told 7Dimanche.

“The vaccination centres are all accessible by TEC. Vaccination is a collective necessity.”

Transport will be by the normal line buses of the public transport authority TEC. Passengers travelling to a vaccination centre simply have to show their official invitation – which they are required to bring in any case – to travel to and from the centre for free.

The facility only applies on the day of the vaccination appointment, also shown on the document.

“Confirmation of vaccination appointments, received in digital format and/or by SMS, can be presented directly on smartphone or in paper version. The vast majority of vaccination centres have a TEC stop within 500 metres,” a spokesperson for TEC explained.

“Only a few centres, namely those in the communes of Chimay, Gedinne, Herve and Ronquières, are served by SNCB or TEC at a distance greater than 500 metres.”

A list of vaccination centres in Wallonia can be found here .

The free bus service will begin operating tomorrow, and continue until at least the autumn, TEC said.

Travel arrangements in the two other regions, Brussels and Flanders, have yet to be announced.