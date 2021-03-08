   
More arrests made in connection to homophobic hate crime
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 08 March, 2021
Latest News:
More arrests made in connection to homophobic hate...
Belgium in Brief: Yes, You Can Use The...
Free public transport for people travelling to get...
Relaxing outdoor measures not same as larger social...
New rules: Outdoor guests can use the toilet...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 08 March 2021
    More arrests made in connection to homophobic hate crime
    Belgium in Brief: Yes, You Can Use The Toilet
    Free public transport for people travelling to get vaccinated in Brussels
    Relaxing outdoor measures not same as larger social bubble, virologists warn
    New rules: Outdoor guests can use the toilet
    STIB will rename 17 of its stops after women
    Vaccine rollout in EU set to speed up from next month, says von der Leyen
    Cheat Sheet: What actually changes from today?
    Dead man found in park may be victim of hate crime
    Plainclothes officers deployed in Brussels to fight sexual harassment
    Price of Brent crude oil rises above $70
    Belgium should have four linguistic regions, argues Di Rupo
    Leopold II tunnel renamed after Belgian singer
    Belgium’s coronavirus hospital admissions drop
    Belgium’s illegal air pollution problem
    International Women’s Day: Gender equality in Belgium
    Sex workers issue appeal for help
    Switzerland votes to ban full veil
    Five sectors see government measures lifted and open for business from Monday
    Rudi Vervoort to discuss Brussels curfew with the region’s mayors
    View more
    Share article:

    More arrests made in connection to homophobic hate crime

    Monday, 08 March 2021
    Credit: Jan Schaumont/The Belgian Pride
    Belgian politicians have spoken out in condemnation after a 42-year-old man was found murdered in a park in the East Flemish city of Bevern, near Antwerp, with local media reporting that the murder was a homophobic hate crime.

    A cyclist discovered the body Saturday morning, and phoned the police while keeping his distance, thinking the man was still alive. But the victim, who had been stabbed and badly beaten, was already dead, prompting police to dredge a nearby pond in search of the murder weapon.

    Although there were no witnesses, suspects were identified quickly and several have been arrested. The first of them belongs to a homophobic group of “gay bashers” that use gay dating sites to ambush and then assault gay men, reports De Standaard.

    Politicians have reacted to the news this morning on Twitter, including Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, who said he was “shocked” by the homophobia.

    I am deeply shocked by the extreme homophobia in Beveren. This is really awful. My deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim. Justice must now do its job. But let one thing be clear: we will never accept this violence in our country.

    Related News

     

    Annelies Verlinden, Minister of the Interior, said that there is no room for homophobic violence “in a mature society.”

    In a mature society there is no room for homophobic violence. The events in #beveren are completely unacceptable. I sympathize with the family and friends of the victim.

    Tinne Van der Straeten, Minister of Energy, also made mention of the murder.

    “No voice can be loud enough against the murder in Beveren,” she wrote. “Justice must do its job. At the same time, a broad approach is needed against the creeping poison of hatred.”

    No voice can be loud enough against the murder in #beveren. Extreme hatred resulting in death. Because as a man you love men. Justice must do its job. At the same time a broad approach is needed against the creeping poison of hatred.

    The victim is from a village near Sint-Niklaas, and was studying for a degree. He was described by an acquaintance as being openly gay, with a wide circle of friends.

    While the public prosecutor’s office will not yet comment on the matter, they have confirmed the arrests and said that the motive is still being investigated. Some outlets report that the murderers are thought to be minors.

    The man is the second in Belgium known to have been clearly murdered for being gay. In 2012, Ihsane Jarfi was killed in Liège by four men for the same reason. A silent march is held in his memory each year on International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times