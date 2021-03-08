   
Police warn travellers about groper on Brussels public transit
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 08 March, 2021
Latest News:
Belgian government will double support for sexual assault...
Police warn travellers about groper on Brussels public...
International Women’s Day: How does Belgium stack up...
Austria rejects free trade agreement with South-America...
European Commission ‘surprised’ by extension of Belgium’s travel...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 08 March 2021
    Belgian government will double support for sexual assault victims by 2023
    Police warn travellers about groper on Brussels public transit
    International Women’s Day: How does Belgium stack up against the rest of the world?
    Austria rejects free trade agreement with South-America
    European Commission ‘surprised’ by extension of Belgium’s travel ban
    Last winter was warmer than average for Europe
    Nearly 2.6 million coronavirus deaths worldwide
    ‘Political game’: pressure to abolish Belgium’s curfew grows
    More arrests made in connection to homophobic hate crime
    Belgium in Brief: Yes, You Can Use The Toilet
    Free public transport for people travelling to get vaccinated in Brussels
    Relaxing outdoor measures not same as larger social bubble, virologists warn
    New rules: Outdoor guests can use the toilet
    STIB will rename 17 of its stops after women
    Vaccine rollout in EU set to speed up from next month, says von der Leyen
    Cheat Sheet: What actually changes from today?
    Dead man found in park may be victim of hate crime
    Plainclothes officers deployed in Brussels to fight sexual harassment
    Price of Brent crude oil rises above $70
    Belgium should have four linguistic regions, argues Di Rupo
    View more
    Share article:

    Police warn travellers about groper on Brussels public transit

    Monday, 08 March 2021
    Credit:STIB/MIVB

    Police have put out a call warning travellers on Brussels public transit to beware of a man repeatedly sexually assaulting young women.

    The man, often wearing a checkered shirt, has assaulted young women at least 15 times in the last three years. He looks for victims using public transit in the Brussels region, or on buses heading in the direction of Brussels.

    Who recognises this individual or who has been the victim of the man who gropes young women on public transport?

     

    Related News

     

    The man has often chosen minors for his victims, sitting beside them even when there are empty seats elsewhere and then placing his jacket over the victim’s lap in order to assault them. He has been seen at the Sacré-Coeur stop and the Simonis stop.

    When confronted, the man remains calm, gives an excuse, and denies having done anything.

    Police say the man is between 40 and 45 years old, short in stature (about 1.60 metres) and lean in build. He is balding with short dark hair and speaks French.

    The police are asking other victims to contact them, promising discretion.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times