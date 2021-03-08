   
Belgian cities start offering free menstrual products in schools
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 08 March, 2021
Latest News:
Imported horsemeat to the EU puts consumers at...
Beaver spotted close to Antwerp city centre...
Belgian cities start offering free menstrual products in...
‘Political game’: pressure to abolish Belgium’s curfew grows...
De Croo meets with Amnesty International to discuss...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 08 March 2021
    Imported horsemeat to the EU puts consumers at risk
    Beaver spotted close to Antwerp city centre
    Belgian cities start offering free menstrual products in schools
    ‘Political game’: pressure to abolish Belgium’s curfew grows
    De Croo meets with Amnesty International to discuss fight against rape
    Fire services discover drug lab in burning villa
    Brussels organisation seeks to bring women’s voices to the forefront of policy discussions
    Flemish coastal bars could reopen with no customers allowed 
    Belgian government will double support for sexual assault victims by 2023
    Police warn travellers about groper on Brussels public transit
    International Women’s Day: How does Belgium stack up against the rest of the world?
    Austria rejects free trade agreement with South-America
    European Commission ‘surprised’ by extension of Belgium’s travel ban
    Last winter was warmer than average for Europe
    Nearly 2.6 million coronavirus deaths worldwide
    More arrests made in connection to homophobic hate crime
    Belgium in Brief: Yes, You Can Use The Toilet
    Free public transport for people travelling to get vaccinated in Brussels
    Relaxing outdoor measures not same as larger social bubble, virologists warn
    New rules: Outdoor guests can use the toilet
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian cities start offering free menstrual products in schools

    Monday, 08 March 2021
    Credit: Wikipedia Commons

    Two cities in Belgium will install machines with free menstrual products, such as sanitary pads and tampons, in secondary schools on their territory to combat so-called “period poverty.”

    The pilot project is meant for young people who menstruate but do not (always) have enough money for the necessary products, which is the case for about one in eight girls and women between the ages of 12 and 25, according to recent research by aid organisation Caritas.

    This is why the East-Flemish city of Ghent, with federal support, is starting the project in four secondary schools, according to its alderman for Education Elke Decruynaere.

    “We want to put machines with menstrual products in a discreet place in a number of schools,” she said on Flemish radio on Monday, adding that the pupils who need it will get a code for them. “Not the whole playground has to see who uses them.”

    Related News:

     

    “With this pilot project, we also want to do something for these girls in the long term,” Decruynaere said. “Because if you cannot buy sanitary towels or tampons, there is often a much wider problem.”

    “For a small number of girls, buying those resources is so difficult that they do not come to school when they have their period,” she said.

    The Flemish Brabant city of Aarschot, too, is placing machines with free sanitary towels in the girls’ toilets in all its secondary schools, and will also place them in all municipal buildings and public toilets.

    AARSCHOT ONDERNEEMT ACTIE VOOR GELIJKE TOEGANG TOT MENSTRUATIEPRODUCTEN 💪🚺

    Vandaag is het Internationale Vrouwendag….

    Posted by Stad Aarschot on Monday, March 8, 2021

    “Access to menstrual products is a right for every woman,” said mayor Gwendolyn Rutten, who added that the campaign was launched on Monday, on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

    “We choose sanitary towels because research shows that this is still the most popular menstrual product among girls,” said Rutten. “We are purchasing eight machines and providing a starter pack of 200 boxes of sanitary towels for each school. Each box contains two sanitary pads.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times