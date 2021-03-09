Belgian rooster in court battle for 5:00 AM crowing 

A Belgian rooster whose early morning crowing is causing neighbourhood tensions will be the subject of a court battle in the Walloon town of Quaregnon.

The case concerns the persistent 5:00 AM crowing of the bird, which one neighbour says has plunged him into a state of great fatigue due to his already ill health, according to reports in the local press.

The ultimate aim of the client is to silence the rooster, and the lawyer is seeking a daily fine of €250 if the bird does not stop, according to rtbf.

The owner has said she is surprised by this approach and is determined to keep the bird.

The case will therefore be settled before the justice of the peace.

No other information is available at this time.

The Brussels Times