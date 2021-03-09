   
People who don't get vaccinated will be infected 'sooner or later,' says Van Gucht
Tuesday, 09 March, 2021
    Tuesday, 09 March 2021
    People who don’t get vaccinated will be infected ‘sooner or later,’ says Van Gucht

    Tuesday, 09 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Anyone who does not get vaccinated against the coronavirus will be infected at some point, health officials stated during a press conference on Tuesday.

    In response to concerns about the side effects of the vaccines, virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht stated that the “side effects” of a coronavirus infection are a lot more severe.

    “Those who do not get vaccinated will sooner or later be infected with the virus, and risk complications,” he said. “This virus is not going to go away. So the best way to avoid illness is to get vaccinated.”

    It has been proven that the vaccines work, and keep people out of the hospital, according to Van Gucht.

    “The side reactions are usually mild and pass,” he said. “That is a big contrast to a virus, which can cause long-term symptoms, even in young people. The coronavirus can land people in hospital, and kill them.”

    Van Gucht stressed that there could be “unpleasant reactions” from the vaccine, such as muscle aches, headaches or a slight fever one to two days after the injection. “Paracetamol can help alleviate these side effects, but the reactions are usually mild and pass.”

    Additionally, more than 300 million people worldwide have been vaccinated against Covid-19, by now with no unexpected side-effects, according to him.

    “We also know, from more than 100 years of experience with other vaccines, that side effects usually occur early,” Van Gucht said. “One to two days after injection, occasionally weeks after injection, but not after a longer period.”

    “It is very likely that most people will be infected with the virus in the coming months or years, especially if they have not been vaccinated,” he said, adding that the risk of serious complications can be avoided by being vaccinated.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times