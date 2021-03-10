   
Non-native parents to receive better language support in Dutch-speaking schools
Wednesday, 10 March, 2021
    Wednesday, 10 March 2021
    Non-native parents to receive better language support in Dutch-speaking schools

    Wednesday, 10 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Brussels has released a budget of €11,000 to provide better interpreter services for parents of children in the city’s Dutch-speaking schools who don’t speak the language, Brussels Minister for Multilingualism Sven Gatz announced on Wednesday.

    Dutch-speaking schools in the city will be able to use the services of trained interpreters from the Social Interpreting Service of Brussels for a reduced rate of €5 an hour.

    “The cost of using interpreters has been flagged as a major barrier. A preferential rate would enable the targeted use of interpreters, improving communication between school and parents,” said Gatz.

    By strengthening the communication between staff and non-Dutch speaking parents, pupil guidance will be further improved and can be tailored to the pupil’s needs.

    The question of having more conversations with parents interpreted came up during a participatory process last year, whereby school teams could discuss their educational practice with the minister.

    Trained interpreters will be deployed on-site, by telephone, and online.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times