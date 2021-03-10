   
Lawyers among those arrested in crackdown organised crime
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 10 March, 2021
Latest News:
EU tourism countries to open to vaccinated or...
Terraces or gardens should be compulsory in new...
Lawyers among those arrested in crackdown organised crime...
Cultural sector to protest on 1 year anniversary...
Language frictions in Brussels are ‘part of multilingual...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 10 March 2021
    EU tourism countries to open to vaccinated or tested travellers from May
    Terraces or gardens should be compulsory in new buildings, says Pascal Smet
    Lawyers among those arrested in crackdown organised crime
    Cultural sector to protest on 1 year anniversary of closure
    Language frictions in Brussels are ‘part of multilingual reality,’ Sven Gatz says
    Judge refuses collective police brutality complaint, says must be filed separately
    Up to 100km/h winds expected on Thursday
    Boost for Belgium’s campaign: more time between Pfizer vaccinations
    EU will receive 4 million extra Pfizer vaccines by end of March
    EU increases budget to EU4Health programme
    ‘Belgian bubbles’ effective in stopping coronavirus spread, study shows
    Brussels MPs call for acceleration of action plan against homophobic violence
    Non-native parents to receive better language support in Dutch-speaking schools
    When Sky ECC fell, so too did Belgian crime lords
    Belgium in Brief: Brussels Extends A ‘Serious Infringement Of Our Liberty’
    Pandemic law has ‘insufficient privacy protections’ says Institute
    Four coronavirus vaccination centres open in Brussels on 15 March
    Le Pain Quotidien temporarily closes half of its bakeries in Belgium
    Brussels decides to keep 10 PM curfew for now
    Brussels bike thief sentenced to 37 months in prison
    View more
    Share article:

    Lawyers among those arrested in crackdown organised crime

    Wednesday, 10 March 2021

    At least two lawyers were among those arrested in Tuesday’s landmark operation against organised crime following the cracking of the encrypted messaging service Sky ECC, which was popular with Belgian criminals.

    A 30-year-old lawyer and a 28-year-old lawyer who was still a trainee, both in Antwerp, are suspected of participating in a criminal organisation.

    Both lawyers have defended clients in drug-related cases in the past, including ones of some notoriety, and both are alleged to have been supplying encrypted phones to the criminal underworld.

    Related News

     

    The phones, bought for thousands of dollars from Canadian company Sky ECC, are equipped with their special encrypted messaging service. Texts sent with the phones were automatically deleted after thirty seconds, and if a user entered a “panic” password, the contents of the device were immediately erased.

    One of the lawyers admitted to using an encrypted phone but maintained that there was nothing wrong with that, saying he used it to keep in touch with clients who preferred not to communicate by traditional means, according to De Standaard.

    With cameras, microphones, and GPS disabled, the phones were essentially impossible to track, and the messages supposedly impossible to crack. Now Belgian authorities claim to have done exactly that.

    Tuesday’s large-scale police operation that followed the cracking led to 48 arrests and the seizure of 17 tons of cocaine, eight luxury cars, three cash machines, police uniforms, and €1.2 million in cash along with various firearms.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times