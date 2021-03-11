   
Antwerp zoo hopes for lion cubs in 2021
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 11 March, 2021
Latest News:
Antwerp zoo hopes for lion cubs in 2021...
Terraces, travel, festivals: De Croo answers Belgians’ Covid...
Charging points for EVs become mandatory for new...
Aid applications for Brussels businesses increase by 5...
Study: One in three long-covid sufferers had no...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 11 March 2021
    Antwerp zoo hopes for lion cubs in 2021
    Terraces, travel, festivals: De Croo answers Belgians’ Covid questions
    Charging points for EVs become mandatory for new buildings and major renovations
    Aid applications for Brussels businesses increase by 5 times in the last year
    Study: One in three long-covid sufferers had no initial symptoms
    Revealed: early vaccines from Pfizer were below specifications
    Two Antwerp police officers arrested in connection with organised crime
    Bois de la Cambre & cemeteries closed due to 70 km/h winds
    European Commission speeds up distribution of vaccines but rollout in EU member states still slow
    European Parliament declares EU an LGBTIQ freedom zone
    Lawyer who survived 22 March terrorist terror attack sues Belgian state
    Bad weather in Belgium will continue through the weekend
    Children paying highest price in health crisis, Unicef finds
    Temporary shortage leaves Brussels vaccine centre unavailable ’til 2022
    Option to pay electronically in shops in Belgium could become required by law
    SNCB offers free train tickets to Belgian coronavirus vaccination centres
    Belgium’s coronavirus figures barely go down
    Expect some traffic disruption in Brussels today as motorists protest
    UK variant of coronavirus more deadly, new study finds
    ‘Vaccines are key to freedom’: Belgian PM takes stock of one year of pandemic
    View more
    Share article:

    Antwerp zoo hopes for lion cubs in 2021

    Thursday, 11 March 2021
    From Antwerp Zoo

    The Antwerp Zoo is hoping for lion cubs this year now that its official lion king Nestor is ready to bond with the two lionesses that came over from the Czech Republic last fall.

    The Zoo’s breeding program is critical for the survival of the endangered West and Central African lion.

    Nestor was introduced to Kira and Tasa prior to the coronavirus closure in October. The two lionesses will be two years old in May, which is when they become sexually mature and able to produce cubs.

    A gradual introduction of the lions was important to successful bonding.

    “The introduction is a slow process: from smelling, hearing and eye contact to the final encounter. The ladies first got to know each other to build a bond. This went smoothly. Now they meet male Nestor. Everything happens to the rhythm of the animals,” explained animal care coordinator Patrick.

    Related News

     

    Lions typically live together in groups with several females, their cubs, adolescents, and up to seven males. The docile Nestor was living with his older, dominant sister Caitlin, which made it difficult for him to bond with potential mates. An previous attempt was made but failed.

    Following his sister’s death, Nestor has become more dominant, roaring regularly. The Antwerp Zoo is hopeful that a new attempt for mating will now be successful.

    Lionesses usually give birth to litters of one to four cubs after a gestation period of just 100 days. The number of cubs is determined in part by the age of the lioness and her living conditions. If more food is available, she is more likely to have a larger litter.

    “By participating in the new European breeding program, we want to save West and Central African lions from extinction,” says curator Sarah.

    The African lion is endangered as a result of hunting, poaching, habitat loss, and poisoning by ranchers looking to protect their animals.

    The number of lions is declining, with only 23,000 to 39,000 adults remaining.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times