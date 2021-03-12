   
Over 85s who qualify for home vaccination won’t get coronavirus vaccine until mid-April
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 12 March, 2021
Latest News:
Over 85s who qualify for home vaccination won’t...
Fewer than 1 in 5 employees received salary...
Nails scattered over Brussels bike path...
Vaccinations: Appointments being cancelled after Danish concerns over...
AstraZeneca to deliver 200,000 fewer coronavirus doses to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 12 March 2021
    Over 85s who qualify for home vaccination won’t get coronavirus vaccine until mid-April
    Fewer than 1 in 5 employees received salary bonus in 2020
    Nails scattered over Brussels bike path
    Vaccinations: Appointments being cancelled after Danish concerns over AstraZeneca
    AstraZeneca to deliver 200,000 fewer coronavirus doses to Belgium in March
    Couples won’t wait: Wedding sector wants 1 May restart
    2016 terrorists committed test murder in Brussels ‘to see how it felt to kill’
    Coronavirus hospital admissions drop, infections increase
    Belgium’s Constitution to incorporate disabled people’s rights
    Eurobarometer shows strong support for Conference on the Future of Europe
    Belgian face mask prices fluctuate by over €1, study finds
    ‘Benefits outweigh the risks’: Belgium continues to use AstraZeneca vaccine
    Gay couple has home vandalised
    Pandemic resulted in 1.4 million unplanned pregnancies, UN says
    Children to be vaccinated against coronavirus after summer, says De Croo
    Johnson & Johnson vaccine given EU authorisation
    European Commission extends mechanism controlling vaccine exports
    Winds up to 110 km/h: what’s the storm damage in Belgium?
    Aldi sold 3 million extra toilet paper rolls in Belgium during pandemic
    Vandenbroucke looks to ban smoking in public places with children
    View more
    Share article:

    Over 85s who qualify for home vaccination won’t get coronavirus vaccine until mid-April

    Friday, 12 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    People aged over 85 years old who qualify for a home vaccination, around 100,000 in Belgium, will not receive their coronavirus shot before mid-April.

    They will be vaccinated by their general practitioner with a Johnson & Johnson dose, which means they will have to wait another month, as the pharmaceutical company will only deliver to the EU for the first time in the second half of April.

    “However, just one shot of that vaccine is required to fully protect someone. Waiting for a second shot from AstraZeneca would take even longer,” professor of general practice at Ghent University and member of the vaccination task force, Jan De Maeseneer told Het Nieuwsblad.

    Starting from next week, the first people over 85 living at home will be expected at a vaccination centre as part of the next step of the rollout strategy in Belgium.

    Related News

     

    For those who aren’t able to make the trip to a centre, home vaccinations are being organised, according to De Maeseneer, who said every GP in the country will have to administer doses to between 10 and 20 people.

    They have been instructed to wait for the arrival of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before administering doses at people’s homes, to avoid transporting the available Pfizer or AstraZeneca shots from the vaccination centres.

    This vaccine, which received approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Thursday, also requires just one shot, meaning the mobile team will only have to make one home visit per person.

    “If the GP is reluctant to do the vaccinations himself at home, the mobile team from the vaccination centre can be called in,” said Joris Moonens, spokesperson for the Agency for Care and Health, but these teams also have to wait for the Johnson & Johnson deliveries.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times