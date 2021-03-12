   
One in three small businesses in Brussels faces severe financial problems
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 12 March, 2021
Latest News:
One in three small businesses in Brussels faces...
More research needed before children can be vaccinated,...
Coronavirus didn’t raise inflation in Belgium during 2020...
‘Open to all’: Brussels hospitality sector rejects rapid...
Belgium in Brief: Brussels Toilets Circling the Drain...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 12 March 2021
    One in three small businesses in Brussels faces severe financial problems
    More research needed before children can be vaccinated, says Belgian expert
    Coronavirus didn’t raise inflation in Belgium during 2020
    ‘Open to all’: Brussels hospitality sector rejects rapid tests for entry
    Belgium in Brief: Brussels Toilets Circling the Drain
    Ghent prosecutor will appeal case of rapists who walked free
    How meeting in ‘outdoor bubbles’ of 10 works now
    Price of petrol rises above €1.5 per litre from Saturday
    Sanofi starts human trials on second coronavirus vaccine
    Colruyt launches Eco-Score to show environmental impact of foodstuffs
    Legally ban spanking and slapping children, Flemish socialist party urges
    ‘Out of the question’ to relax teleworking rules now, says Vandenbroucke
    ‘Reading all Sky ECC messages would take us 685 years,’ police say
    Over 85s who qualify for home vaccination won’t get coronavirus vaccine until mid-April
    Fewer than 1 in 5 employees received salary bonus in 2020
    Nails scattered over Brussels bike path
    Vaccinations: Appointments being cancelled after Danish concerns over AstraZeneca
    AstraZeneca to deliver 200,000 fewer coronavirus doses to Belgium in March
    Couples won’t wait: Wedding sector wants 1 May restart
    2016 terrorists committed test murder in Brussels ‘to see how it felt to kill’
    View more
    Share article:

    One in three small businesses in Brussels faces severe financial problems

    Friday, 12 March 2021
    Credit: Pixabay

    A year into the coronavirus crisis, one in three small businesses in the Belgian capital is currently experiencing severe financial problems, along with one in five self-employed persons.

    This means that their cash reserves are empty, according to a study by Unizo, an organisation for the self-employed, and Graydon, a consultancy firm.

    “The report shows that the Brussels support measures have had less impact than the Flemish ones,” Anton Van Assche of Unizo told Bruzz. “The continuation of the support measures, certainly and especially for those companies and sectors that are currently still at a standstill or running at a fraction of their normal level, remains vital for the many entrepreneurs in these sectors.”

    For effective financial support, the amount of money needed is high.

    The study estimated that self-employed people facing financial difficulties together need about €3.6 billion in capital injections. For the small businesses, the amount is €7.9 billion, for a total of €11.5 billion.

    The organisations investigated the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Brussels companies with up to 50 employees, which included 28,488 entrepreneurs and 78,000 full-time jobs in the Brussels region.

    They discovered that 19.5% of the self-employed and 36.6% of the small businesses are facing depleted cash reserves and are in dire need of an injection of capital.

    Related News

     

    Entrepreneurs in the north-east of Brussels (Jette, Berchem-Sainte-Agathe, and Koekelberg) had the most difficult year, according to the study. In those municipalities, more than a quarter of the businesses are experiencing major financial difficulties right now.

    When it comes to companies that were in good financial health before the pandemic hit, a sixth of the self-employed and a quarter of small businesses are now experiencing major difficulties.

    The study says the situation would have been far worse for those groups without the federal support measures that have already been enacted, predicting it would be 21.2% of the self-employed and 35.5% of small businesses facing a financial crisis.

    The Brussels government announced additional support measures for the hospitality, tourism, and events sectors this week.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times