Sky ECC: Justice Minister expects more links with organised crime

Following the arrest of two lawyers and a policeman in the investigation into the Sky ECC firm and the use of its encrypted messaging services by criminals, Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne said he would not be surprised if new links with organised crime were exposed.

“I would not be surprised if members of the judicial system are also implicated,” the Justice Minister said on Saturday in an interview with Het Nieuwsblad and Gazet van Antwerpen.

“It’s not as if half of the Justice Ministry is participating in mafioso crimes, but the connection between the underground and real economy is nevertheless very important,” Van Quickenborne said.

Related Posts

“Some people occupy key positions and share certain information,” he explained. “We’ll now have a better idea of the sectors in which that is happening, like customs officials and public servants … We cannot exclude any sector. ”

The lawyers and policeman were among dozens of suspects arrested under Operation Sky, a massive operation named after Sky ECC’s encrypted messaging app, used by members of the Belgium underworld for their illicit business, and which the Belgian authorities succeeded in cracking.

About €1.2 million and 17 tonnes of cocaine were seized, along with diamonds, jewellery, luxury vehicles, police uniforms and weapons, in searches conducted throughout Belgium as part of the Operation.

The Brussels Times