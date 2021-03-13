   
Vaccines: Women suffer more side effects than men
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 13 March, 2021
Latest News:
Vaccines: Women suffer more side effects than men...
Operation Sky: Justice Minister hints at possibility of...
ICU specialist: ‘Every patient who dies now is...
Man seriously injured in Antwerp explosion...
STIB fires 11 staff for bypassing clock in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 13 March 2021
    Vaccines: Women suffer more side effects than men
    Operation Sky: Justice Minister hints at possibility of more links with organised crime
    ICU specialist: ‘Every patient who dies now is a victim of a policy failure’
    Man seriously injured in Antwerp explosion
    STIB fires 11 staff for bypassing clock in system
    Questions arise over ‘homophobic’ killing by teens
    Weather warning in place as 95 km/h winds start the weekend
    More than 200K offences against corona regulations in one year
    Antwerp introduces jewel certificate to combat fakes and money-laundering
    Covid-19: More new cases, but hospital figures stabilise
    How meeting in ‘outdoor bubbles’ of 10 works now
    Disneyland Paris will not reopen on 2 April
    No masks or social distance: Flanders plans ‘test concert’ for 1,000 people
    Agreement found: Flanders will be subdivided into 17 districts
    Shortage of Dutch-speaking doctors in Brussels raises concerns
    Victims of Brussels attacks have received €50 million from insurance companies
    Brussels releases €111 million in aid for sectors worst hit by the crisis
    Live music sector calls for gradual relaunch in open letter
    Target of 100% emissions-free buses by 2025 ‘unrealistic’ says De Lijn boss
    One in three small businesses in Brussels faces severe financial problems
    View more
    Share article:

    Vaccines: Women suffer more side effects than men

    Saturday, 13 March 2021
    © Macau Photo Agency/Unsplash

    The side effects of being vaccinated against Covid-19, while rare, affect women to a greater extent than men, according to a study carried out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US.

    During the vaccination process, the person is vaccinated and then has to be observed sitting quietly for 15 minutes to see whether any unwanted effects are felt. In those first moments, the most serious side effect is the massive over-reaction of the body’s immune system known as anaphylactic shock, which has to be treated immediately.

    However there are less serious side effects which can occur later, including something as routine as slight pain at the injection site, headache or a slight temperature.

    The CDC looked at safety data collected from 13.7 million vaccinations, and found side-effects reported in almost 7,000 cases – a small minority.

    However of those cases, 79.1% came from women, despite the fact that women had made p only 61.2% of the vaccine recipients.

    What is more, the proportion of cases of anaphylactic shock suffered by women was more disproportionate still. Of 47 such reactions to the Pfizer vaccine, 44 were women; of 19 reports after the Moderna vaccine, every one was a woman.

    But as the New York Times reports, the sex difference seen from the study is consistent with other findings.

    “I am not at all surprised,” Sabra Klein, a microbiologist and immunologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told the paper. “This sex difference is completely consistent with past reports of other vaccines.”

    One example was the 2009 flu vaccine, where four time as many women as men suffered side effects, although more men were vaccinated. Another study showed that women account for 80% of all post vaccine cases of anaphylactic shock.

    The reasons for the sex difference could be many and varied. Women are more likely to report medical problems than men, and that may be the same for side-effects.

    Women and men also have different immune systems, with women and girls producing more antibodies in response to vaccines for flu, MMR, yellow fever, rabies, and hepatitis A and B. They also produce more of the immune system’s shock troops known as T cells.

    The fact that this reaction is stronger among younger women might suggest the cause is linked to reproductive hormones, one scientist suggested.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times