   
Police seize 1,300 laughing gas capsules during lockdown party intervention
Sunday, 14 March, 2021
    Police seize 1,300 laughing gas capsules during lockdown party intervention

    Sunday, 14 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Local police intervened at a lockdown party that involved around 40 people this weekend in Jabbeke, West Flanders, and seized 1,300 capsules of laughing gas.

    The officers from the Kouter police zone issued about 30 fines to young people from Wallonia and France, aged between 18 to 26 years old, for breaking the current coronavirus measures, according to the zone’s spokesperson, Annemie Wittesaele.

    The police had received a tip during Friday night that a party was being held somewhere in Jabbeke. Given the number of participants, the Kouter precinct called in reinforcements from Middelkerke and Brugge.

    Upon arriving at the location, which was a vacation home, the police officers saw some young people dancing while others were swimming in the pool. Many of the party-goers tried to escape or hide, but the police were able to catch about 30 of them.

    One man, who was drunk, resisted the police and was placed under administrative arrest.

