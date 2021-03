An abnormally high number of thefts from cars and vans in Brussels so far this year prompted police to launch a special operation aimed at stopping them last month.

In February, they caught 19 thieves in the act and arrested them.

The arrests were made in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean, Berchem-Sainte-Agathe, Ganshoren, Jette, and Koekelberg.

Police say that since the arrests, thefts have decreased significantly.

They remind Brussels residents not to leave valuables visible in vehicles, and to always file a complaint if a their car was broken into, even if nothing was stolen, so that police can have a better idea of where thieves are active.

Helen Lyons

The Brussels Times