Belgium confirms aim to develop self-tests before May...

It is a misunderstanding to say that Belgium will only start with self-tests in May and not earlier, Federal Public Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said on Tuesday in the House Committee on Health.

On 5 March, the Consultative Committee decided and announced that rapid tests and self-tests would be widely distributed to allow more indoor activities from May.

Questioned on Tuesday in the House Committee, Vandenbroucke confirmed that the intention was to develop them as quickly as possible, well before May.

“The aim is to start as soon as possible. It will, for example, be very useful for companies that cannot organise teleworking,” he said.

“At some point, it will be interesting for the population to be able to do the test themselves,” Vandenbroucke said, adding that Belgium is in the process of developing the tests and that access to them could be accompanied by a relaxation of the rules.

“This will be discussed at the Interministerial Conference on Health and the Consultative Committee,” he said. “What can be started earlier, will be started earlier.”

