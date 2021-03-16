   
Belgium confirms aim to develop self-tests before May
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 16 March, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium confirms aim to develop self-tests before May...
Travel sector calls for 1 April restart of...
Coronavirus: Iceland opens its doors to vaccinated travellers...
Belgium’s decision to continue AstraZeneca vaccinations, explained...
Blood-clots also happen without vaccines, says Belgian Health...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 16 March 2021
    Belgium confirms aim to develop self-tests before May
    Travel sector calls for 1 April restart of non-essential travel
    Coronavirus: Iceland opens its doors to vaccinated travellers
    Belgium’s decision to continue AstraZeneca vaccinations, explained
    Blood-clots also happen without vaccines, says Belgian Health Agency
    ‘We must persevere’: Belgium insists on teleworking compliance
    Changing dates for relaxation should be out of question, says David Clarinval
    ‘Can’t ignore English’: Belgium needs to re-think languages, says Sven Gatz
    Scaffolding on Brussels Palace of Justice gets renovated
    Thousands of children to receive Moderna coronavirus vaccine in new clinical trial
    Belgian beach bars no longer want to open for Easter
    Special Olympics Belgium will organise first National Winter Games in October
    Jehovah’s Witnesses given €12,000 fine for incitement to hatred against ex-members
    Report on Covid-19 origins most likely to be released next week, WHO says
    New coronavirus variant found in France is undetectable by PCR tests
    Brussels concert hall Ancienne Belgique launches virtual concerts
    Belgium’s €1 million/month climate trial begins today
    Belgium in Brief: Delaying The Inevitable?
    Flanders to invest €1 million for more Dutch in Brussels
    EU ‘vaccination passports’ for travel will be free of charge
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium confirms aim to develop self-tests before May

    Tuesday, 16 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    It is a misunderstanding to say that Belgium will only start with self-tests in May and not earlier, Federal Public Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said on Tuesday in the House Committee on Health.

    On 5 March, the Consultative Committee decided and announced that rapid tests and self-tests would be widely distributed to allow more indoor activities from May.

    Questioned on Tuesday in the House Committee, Vandenbroucke confirmed that the intention was to develop them as quickly as possible, well before May.

    Related News:

     

    “The aim is to start as soon as possible. It will, for example, be very useful for companies that cannot organise teleworking,” he said.

    “At some point, it will be interesting for the population to be able to do the test themselves,” Vandenbroucke said, adding that Belgium is in the process of developing the tests and that access to them could be accompanied by a relaxation of the rules.

    “This will be discussed at the Interministerial Conference on Health and the Consultative Committee,” he said. “What can be started earlier, will be started earlier.”

    The Brussels Times