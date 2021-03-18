Covid-19: New cases up by 29%, more than 2,000 in hospital

Belgium average daily coronavirus infections have risen by almost 30%, according to the latest official figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Thursday.

Between 8 and 14 March, an average of 3,052 new people tested positive per day, which is a 29% increase compared to the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 818,142. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 330.0 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 17% increase compared to the two weeks before.

Between 11 and 17 March, an average of 175.4 patients were admitted to hospital per day, an increase of 16% compared to the week before.

In total, 2,121 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 35 more than yesterday. Of all patients, 534 are in intensive care, which is 11 more than yesterday. A total of 275 patients are on a ventilator – the same number as yesterday.

From 8 to 14 March, an average number of 24.6 deaths occurred per day, unchanged compared to the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 22,600.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 10,258,384 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 48,373.9 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 6.8%.

The percentage went up by 0.7% compared to last week, while testing increased by 10%.

A total of 832,140 people in Belgium have been partially vaccinated against coronavirus, or 9% of the population aged 18 and older. In addition, 400,980 people – or 4.4% of the entire population – have been fully vaccinated.

The reproduction rate, meanwhile, now stands at 1.12, meaning that one person with coronavirus infects more than one other person on average and that the pandemic is growing again in Belgium.

The Brussels Times