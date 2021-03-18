   
Belgian cheese order sent into outer space for American astronaut
Thursday, 18 March, 2021
    International Space Station.

    A Flemish family business has received an order for its cheese from a very surprising location: outer space.

    American astronaut Shannon Walker, who works on the International Space Station ISS, has asked for some cheese from a farm in Rumbeke, West Flanders, to be sent to her for the second time since she started living on the station at the end of last year. 

    “At first we doubted whether this was real,” Louis-Philippe Deweer of ‘t Groendal farm told VRT, “but then we found out the astronauts in the ISS can make a wish list. And one of our cheeses was on it.”

    NASA had contacted a shop in Houston, where Walker had originally bought the OG Kristal and Old Farmdale cheese, which ‘t Groendal farms specifically makes for the American market, about the order.

    Related News



    “We sent a one-kilo block so they could test samples of it for safety. So the cheese is definitely not delivered in a tube or something like that,” said Deweer. The farm will then send another portion via Antwerp, where the company in charge of its international distribution is located.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times