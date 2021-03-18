Belgium’s Consultative Committee will meet tomorrow: reports...

In light of the rising coronavirus figures in Belgium, the Consultative Committee meeting will be brought forward to this Friday 19 March, according to unconfirmed reports by Walloon media.

With nearly 5,000 confirmed infections on Monday, it was decided to hold the Consultative Committee – which was initially planned for 26 March – as soon as possible.

Despite widespread reports in the Walloon press – including a skeleton agenda – no official announcement on an earlier meeting has been taken yet, according to a statement made to the Belga news agency.

According to RTBF, the authorities are expected to “turn the screw” now to make sure the schools can reopen after the Easter holidays and the hospitality industry can reopen as planned at the previous Committee meeting.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times

Update: This story has been updated the include the fact that the meeting remains unconfirmed by official sources.