   
Confirmed: Belgium’s Consultative Committee meets tomorrow
Thursday, 18 March, 2021
    Confirmed: Belgium's Consultative Committee meets tomorrow

    Thursday, 18 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s Consultative Committee will meet tomorrow to discuss possible changes to the rules based on the increasing coronavirus figures, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo decided.

    The meeting will take place digitally and start at 3:00 PM, De Croo’s cabinet confirmed to The Brussels Times.

    The next Committee meeting was initially scheduled for Friday 26 March, but is being brought forward “to analyse the situation in detail on the basis of the latest figures.”

    Whether or not the meeting will be followed by a press conference is not yet clear.

    Earlier on Thursday, De Croo said in a Parliamentary session that it is currently “too unsafe” to talk about perspective.

    “The figures should help us determine what is needed,” he said. “What is important is that we can safeguard the perspective for the schools on 19 April, and for certain reopenings on 1 May.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times