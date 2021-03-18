   
Belgium’s wolves enjoy holiday in the Netherlands
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 18 March, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium’s wolves enjoy holiday in the Netherlands...
LIVE: AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective, EMA...
Half of Brussels police zones don’t have an...
Roma inclusion: 10 years to wait until full...
Vaccines can’t replace lockdowns and curfews yet, WHO...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 18 March 2021
    Belgium’s wolves enjoy holiday in the Netherlands
    LIVE: AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective, EMA says
    Half of Brussels police zones don’t have an intervention car with a defibrillator
    Roma inclusion: 10 years to wait until full equality in the EU?
    Vaccines can’t replace lockdowns and curfews yet, WHO says
    Confirmed: Belgium’s Consultative Committee meets tomorrow
    Dutch mega-mall opens today, but shops inside remain closed
    Support grows for deposits on cans and plastic bottles
    ‘Evaluating figures now’: De Croo can’t confirm early Consultative Committee yet
    Alexander De Croo in top 10 highest-earning government leaders worldwide
    Planned relaxations cannot happen if figures keep rising, warns Van Ranst
    Ghent school evacuated for bomb threat
    Belgium in Brief: What The Consultative Committee Moving Means
    Defence: About 30 suspected neo-Nazi soldiers are under surveillance
    Bill aims to close ‘upskirt’ loophole in voyeurism law
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee will meet tomorrow: reports
    Belgian cheese order sent into outer space for American astronaut
    Brussels 20km postponed, 12 September date considered
    Hidden cameras and whispered answers, police shut down two driving schools for fraud
    EMA will decide on AstraZeneca vaccine today
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s wolves enjoy holiday in the Netherlands

    Thursday, 18 March 2021
    Credit: Paul IJsendoorn/Flickr.

    Belgium’s beloved wolf parents August and Noëlla have been sighted in the Netherlands this year.

    DNA that matched the genetic signature of the two wolves and their five cubs was discovered on the carcass of a sheep in the municipality of Stramproy in Dutch Limburg at the end of January, according to De Standaard.

    While it’s been clear for some time that the wolves cover a large territory, this discovery was somewhat surprising, said Jan Loos of Landschap VZW, a nature association for Flanders, the Ardennes, the Netherlands and the neighboring regions.

    Related News

     

    Loos pointed out that all of Northern Limburg is a risk zone for wolf attacks on small livestock, and reminds owners of such animals to invest in an electric, wolf-proof fence.

    He said it was no longer a question of whether or not unprotected livestock would be attacked, but rather when.

    Loss also offered reassurance to the inhabitants of Belgian Limburg, saying that because August and Noëlla claim such a large territory, the chances of encountering their wolf pack are slim.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times