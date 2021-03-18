Belgium’s wolves enjoy holiday in the Netherlands...

Belgium’s beloved wolf parents August and Noëlla have been sighted in the Netherlands this year.
DNA that matched the genetic signature of the two wolves and their five cubs was discovered on the carcass of a sheep in the municipality of Stramproy in Dutch Limburg at the end of January, according to De Standaard.
While it’s been clear for some time that the wolves cover a large territory, this discovery was somewhat surprising, said Jan Loos of Landschap VZW, a nature association for Flanders, the Ardennes, the Netherlands and the neighboring regions.