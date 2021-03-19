Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 6:30 PM

The Consultative Committee will announce the latest changes to Belgium’s coronavirus fighting measures during a press conference from 6:30 PM, according to the cabinet of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

The ministers met over videoconference on Friday from 3:00 PM, to evaluate the current rules and analyse the situation in detail based on the latest figures.

De persconferentie over de beslissingen van het Overlegcomité zal plaatsvinden om 18.30u. La conférence de presse annonçant les décisions du Comité de concertation se déroulera à 18h30. — Tom Meulenbergs (@tombrgs) March 19, 2021



The press conference – available online – is expected to focus on possible restrictions and changes to Belgium’s previously announced timeline of relaxations. The broadcast will be available here:

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times