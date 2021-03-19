   
Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 6:30 PM
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 19 March, 2021
Latest News:
‘These measures will be insufficient,’ says Marc Van...
Cheat Sheet: What relaxations have been postponed and...
Belgium postpones planned April relaxations...
Flanders to administer over 154,000 coronavirus vaccines next...
Belgium to postpone relaxations for outdoor events: reports...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 19 March 2021
    ‘These measures will be insufficient,’ says Marc Van Ranst
    Cheat Sheet: What relaxations have been postponed and what remains the same?
    Belgium postpones planned April relaxations
    Flanders to administer over 154,000 coronavirus vaccines next week
    Belgium to postpone relaxations for outdoor events: reports
    Over 100 climate activists gathered in front of Prime Minister’s office
    Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 6:30 PM
    Three additional vaccination centres to open in Brussels on Monday
    People with co-morbidities in Brussels will get vaccinated from mid-April
    More than 6 in 10 Belgian health workers have coronavirus antibodies
    ‘Last resort’: Belgium should not tighten curfew now, says Interior Minister
    Wallonia introduces system to combat ‘ghost drivers’
    Oil prices rise again after largest drop in months
    What’s on the agenda of the Consultative Committee today?
    European Commission takes UK to court over aid to Gibraltar
    Belgium should ‘pull emergency brake’ now to avoid full lockdown, says Van Ranst
    Pandemic: Millions of prisoners ‘forgotten behind bars’ says Amnesty
    Belgium in Brief: A Return To Uncertainty 
    Primary school teachers won’t be given priority in vaccination strategy
    More countries resume AstraZeneca vaccinations following EMA advice
    View more
    Share article:

    Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 6:30 PM

    Friday, 19 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The Consultative Committee will announce the latest changes to Belgium’s coronavirus fighting measures during a press conference from 6:30 PM, according to the cabinet of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

    The ministers met over videoconference on Friday from 3:00 PM, to evaluate the current rules and analyse the situation in detail based on the latest figures.


    The press conference – available online – is expected to focus on possible restrictions and changes to Belgium’s previously announced timeline of relaxations. The broadcast will be available here:

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times