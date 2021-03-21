   
Flanders gets its first roller skating trail
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 21 March, 2021
Latest News:
Railway workers union joins train strike, drivers opt...
Flanders cracks down on social housing fraud...
Flemish socialist party sp.a changes name to Vooruit...
Flanders issues record number of fines for unpaid...
Complaints of racism rose in 2020 by almost...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 21 March 2021
    Railway workers union joins train strike, drivers opt out
    Flanders cracks down on social housing fraud
    Flemish socialist party sp.a changes name to Vooruit
    Flanders issues record number of fines for unpaid kilometre tax
    Complaints of racism rose in 2020 by almost 50%
    Unauthorised carnival in Brussels ends in multiple arrests
    Belgium ‘won’t hesitate’ to implement extra measures, says Interior Minister
    Flanders gets its first roller skating trail
    The village of Doel, once condemned, could live again
    Covid-19: Daily reports suspended on Sundays from now
    Demonstrators gather regardless of rules in Brussels and Liege
    Coronavirus: half of UK adults receive first vaccination dose
    Belgium expects first Johnson & Johnson deliveries in mid-April
    Belgian coastal mayors happy with new measures on trains
    Protesters against 5G block Proximus store in Brussels
    Hundreds protest coronavirus measures in Brussels’ Bois de la Cambre
    Warning: Scammers targetting PayPal customers in Belgium
    Flemish Tourism Minister comes out against extra trains to the Coast
    People who can’t telework will be tested, says De Croo
    Brussels: 215 cases of employment discrimination in 2020
    View more
    Share article:

    Flanders gets its first roller skating trail

    Sunday, 21 March 2021
    Photo by Ambroise NICOLAO on Unsplash

    Cyclists, runners, and those looking for a relaxing stroll can all find trails just for them around Flanders, but now inline skaters will have a route to call their own, too.

    The very first inline skating trail in Flanders officially opened this weekend. The route for rollerbladers connects Genk and Hasselt over nearly 90 kilometres of combinable loops. If this pilot project in Limburg is successful, more inline skating routes could follow.

    The sport has been rising in popularity, and the Flemish Minister of Sport Ben Weyts decided it was finally time to give athletes a proper place to practice.

    “Last year the sport rolled smoothly into the top 10 most popular sports among 19-year-olds,” said Minister Weyts. “It’s not only a social and accessible sport, but also a good way to work on your fitness. The fluid movements allow you to move intensively without straining muscles or joints.”

    “Mentally, inline skating is also an ideal sport. In the fresh air with the sun on your face, you can completely empty your head in a beautiful environment.”

    Inline skaters were involved in the development of the routes, which aim for safe roads with a suitable surface that provide scenic views. Signage allows inline skaters to plan their route based on distance and difficulty.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times