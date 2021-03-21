Flanders issues record number of fines for unpaid kilometre tax

A total of 31,283 fines were issued last year for non-payment of the kilometre tax in Flanders.

This was a new record, Finance Minister Matthias Diependaele said in response to a query from Christen-Democratisch en Vlaams, CD&V) parliamentarian Peter Van Rompuy.

Trucks using Belgian roads are required to pay a kilometre tax since 2016. The record number of fines registered in Flanders last year came up to more than €12 million.

“However, there is no indication that we’ll really receive this amount,” Van Rompuy said. “Collection rates have been low in previous years.”

“The fact that, in 2020, three out of four fines were imposed on foreign trucks is not encouraging,” he added.

According to the parliamentarian, Belgian truckers paid up 75.2% of their fines in 2019, while the payment rate for foreign trucks was 64.9%.

The Brussels Times