   
Flanders cracks down on social housing fraud
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 21 March, 2021
Latest News:
Flanders cracks down on social housing fraud...
Flemish socialist party sp.a changes name to Vooruit...
Flanders issues record number of fines for unpaid...
Complaints of racism rose in 2020 by almost...
Unauthorised carnival in Brussels ends in multiple arrests...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 21 March 2021
    Flanders cracks down on social housing fraud
    Flemish socialist party sp.a changes name to Vooruit
    Flanders issues record number of fines for unpaid kilometre tax
    Complaints of racism rose in 2020 by almost 50%
    Unauthorised carnival in Brussels ends in multiple arrests
    Belgium ‘won’t hesitate’ to implement extra measures, says Interior Minister
    Flanders gets its first roller skating trail
    The village of Doel, once condemned, could live again
    Covid-19: Daily reports suspended on Sundays from now
    Demonstrators gather regardless of rules in Brussels and Liege
    Coronavirus: half of UK adults receive first vaccination dose
    Belgium expects first Johnson & Johnson deliveries in mid-April
    Belgian coastal mayors happy with new measures on trains
    Protesters against 5G block Proximus store in Brussels
    Hundreds protest coronavirus measures in Brussels’ Bois de la Cambre
    Warning: Scammers targetting PayPal customers in Belgium
    Flemish Tourism Minister comes out against extra trains to the Coast
    People who can’t telework will be tested, says De Croo
    Brussels: 215 cases of employment discrimination in 2020
    Belgium’s education ministers to draw up list of risk-mitigation measures
    View more
    Share article:

    Flanders cracks down on social housing fraud

    Sunday, 21 March 2021
    © Fuss/Wikimedia

    Flanders is cracking down on social housing fraud after finding evidence that some families utilising the Belgian benefits actually own homes abroad.

    Social housing is intended for low income families who would otherwise be unable to afford a place to live, but last summer, 25 families were forced to vacate their social housing because they were discovered to own houses, flats, or land in other countries, according to HLN.

    Around €400,000 in fines was paid by the offenders, who were found to have assets in Turkey, Poland, Georgia, Morocco, and even the Dominican Republic.

    Flemish Minister of Housing Matthias Diependaele has authorised investigators from five specialised agencies to look into whether there are more people defrauding the system. If a family owns any kind of housing, not only in Belgium but also abroad, they are not entitled to social housing here.

    “Social landlords throughout Flanders can start an investigation into tenants who they suspect of owning property abroad, and therefore are not entitled to social housing,” Minister Diependaele said, allocating that the region is budgeting €5 million for this purpose.

    Related News

     

    Data on ownership abroad is not always available or is not exchanged with Belgium, but now the country has an agreement for investigations involving 41 countries. Private detective agencies in Belgium and the Netherlands will be looking into tenants suspected of fraud at the request of landlords involved in social housing.

    The Flemish government will refund 75% of the costs of a landlord’s investigation, and 100% if the investigation uncovers fraud.

    The active tracking of people committing fraud is already proving useful. In Antwerp alone, €590,000 in illegal social housing discounts were found, and so far 10% has been paid back.

    “The main objective is of course to free up as much housing as possible for the benefit of people who are entitled to it,” said Diependaele.

    “There are 150,000 people on the waiting list with an average lead time of two to three years. Of course, this will not solve the problem of the waiting lists, but it would be a shame not to tackle this when there are so many people waiting for social housing.”

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times