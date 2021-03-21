Anti-racism campaign launched in Liège...

On this International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, some of the dead-ends in the Wallonia-Brussels Federation have been temporarily renamed… Because it is high time that everyone understood that racism leads nowhere… except to injustice, suffering and conflict.
The Minister for Equal Opportunities, Frédéric Daerden, went to Impasse de l’Ange in Liège to temporarily rename the place “Impasse des préjugés racistes,” or “Impasse of racist prejudice.” A similar action took place in Brussels and Charleroi.
A video of that is the first part of the campaign, along with eight video vignettes that feature testimony from public and anonymous people, 20-second radio spots, social network tools (like a profile picture frame and a template reply people can use for addressing racist remarks on social media channels), stickers, and badges.
There’s also a website that greets visitors with a false 404 error message, saying that “racism leads nowhere.”
The videos will be promoted on social channels of influencers on Facebook and Instagram until the end of April.
“The Wallonia-Brussels Federation must be at the forefront of the fight against racism, particularly in order to quickly put in place a national action plan,” said Daerden.
Nearly €2 million have been made available to eliminate racist comments or acts, whether in an institutional setting or in society at large.