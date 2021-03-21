Anti-racism campaign launched in Liège...

The anti-racism campaign called “Racism leads nowhere” was launched on Sunday in Liège on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

The €200,000 campaign comes from the Wallonia-Brussels Federation (FWB) and aims to raise awareness and demonstrate that racism is harmful to society.

“It has never generated a solution but rather injustice, suffering, and conflict,” said FWB officials.

The initiative aims to reach out to the so-called “ambivalent” age group of 15 to 35-year-olds on different media and communication channels, mainly digital.

On this International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, some of the dead-ends in the Wallonia-Brussels Federation have been temporarily renamed… Because it is high time that everyone understood that racism leads nowhere… except to injustice, suffering and conflict.

The Minister for Equal Opportunities, Frédéric Daerden, went to Impasse de l’Ange in Liège to temporarily rename the place “Impasse des préjugés racistes,” or “Impasse of racist prejudice.” A similar action took place in Brussels and Charleroi.

A video of that is the first part of the campaign, along with eight video vignettes that feature testimony from public and anonymous people, 20-second radio spots, social network tools (like a profile picture frame and a template reply people can use for addressing racist remarks on social media channels), stickers, and badges.

There’s also a website that greets visitors with a false 404 error message, saying that “racism leads nowhere.”

The videos will be promoted on social channels of influencers on Facebook and Instagram until the end of April.

“The Wallonia-Brussels Federation must be at the forefront of the fight against racism, particularly in order to quickly put in place a national action plan,” said Daerden.

Nearly €2 million have been made available to eliminate racist comments or acts, whether in an institutional setting or in society at large.

