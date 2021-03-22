Overcrowding in Belgian prisons leaves 148 inmates sleeping on the floor
Monday, 22 March 2021
Photo by Daniel Radford on Unsplash
There are 148 inmates in Belgian prisons who are forced to sleep on a mattress on the floor due to issues with overcrowding.
The information comes from a request made by Annick Lambrecht to Minister of Justice Vincent Van Quickenborne, reports De Standaard.
The situation is “dangerous” and “unacceptable,” according to Lambrecht.
Crowding in Belgian prisons leading to such sleeping conditions isn’t new. In 2018, 125 prisoners were sleeping on mattresses on the ground for the same reason. The number decreased to almost zero under Former Justice Minister Koen Geens, but now it has risen once again.
The majority of the prisoners forced to sleep on the floor are incarcerated in Antwerp (78), followed by Ghent with 32 such inmates and Bruges with 25.