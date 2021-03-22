   
Overcrowding in Belgian prisons leaves 148 inmates sleeping on the floor
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 22 March, 2021
Latest News:
Overcrowding in Belgian prisons leaves 148 inmates sleeping...
Van Ranst suspects additional coronavirus measures, ‘could include...
Three more vaccination centres open in Brussels...
‘Lives were shattered forever’: De Croo pays tribute...
Belgian slaughterhouse sentenced for violating animal welfare standards...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 22 March 2021
    Overcrowding in Belgian prisons leaves 148 inmates sleeping on the floor
    Van Ranst suspects additional coronavirus measures, ‘could include hard lockdown’
    Three more vaccination centres open in Brussels
    ‘Lives were shattered forever’: De Croo pays tribute to Brussels attack victims
    Belgian slaughterhouse sentenced for violating animal welfare standards
    Belgium’s vaccination rollout: over 10% of adults received at least one dose
    Panda attacks caretaker at Belgian zoo
    Belgium in Brief: Time To Travel, Right?
    AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine 79% effective, new study finds
    €6 million set aside for sidewalks in Brussels
    Aggression against bus drivers in Flanders dropped by 20% in 2020
    Belgian football player gets one month jail sentence for organising lockdown party
    30 Brussels police officers sent to break up football game
    Belgium’s prime minister, king and queen commemorate Brussels terror attacks
    Activists highlight Brussels’ lack of coronavirus information in Dutch
    Coronavirus figures still ‘extremely worrying’, says Frank Vandenbroucke
    Lockdown party with 111 attendees shut down in Brussels
    Brussels attacks: victims take Belgian state to court
    Hairdressers and beauticians ‘outraged’ over comments on sector’s infection rates
    Vaccinations: Police allowed to jump the queue ahead of seniors
    View more
    Share article:

    Overcrowding in Belgian prisons leaves 148 inmates sleeping on the floor

    Monday, 22 March 2021
    Photo by Daniel Radford on Unsplash

    There are 148 inmates in Belgian prisons who are forced to sleep on a mattress on the floor due to issues with overcrowding.

    The information comes from a request made by Annick Lambrecht to Minister of Justice Vincent Van Quickenborne, reports De Standaard.

    The situation is “dangerous” and “unacceptable,” according to Lambrecht.

    Crowding in Belgian prisons leading to such sleeping conditions isn’t new. In 2018, 125 prisoners were sleeping on mattresses on the ground for the same reason. The number decreased to almost zero under Former Justice Minister Koen Geens, but now it has risen once again.

    The majority of the prisoners forced to sleep on the floor are incarcerated in Antwerp (78), followed by Ghent with 32 such inmates and Bruges with 25.

    Related News

     

    The arrangements are especially dangerous “in times of covid where keeping distance is a must,” Lambrecht said.

    “These detainees are really not being prepared for reintegration into society this way.”

    Some prisons (such as Hasselt and Genk) are using bunk beds to address the problem, according to Minister Van Quickenborne. Another solution proposed is making the judicial process faster.

    Currently, 38% of the prison population is in pre-trial detention, meaning that they are incarcerated while awaiting a trial.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times