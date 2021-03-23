8 people injured in Brussels fire...

Six people were lightly injured and two people were seriously injured in a fire above the restaurant La Bottega in Rue de l’Enseignement in Brussels this morning.

Although the fire has now been brought under control, the medical intervention plan has been activated, reports Walter Derieuw, spokesperson for Siamu.

The injured people are being transferred to hospitals by medical teams.

The cause of the fire has not yet been identified.

Photos by Walter Derieuw, spokesperson for Siamu.

Helen Lyons

The Brussels Times