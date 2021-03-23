   
Brussels will get smart lampposts
Tuesday, 23 March, 2021
    Brussels will get smart lampposts

    Tuesday, 23 March 2021
    Photo by Edouard Gilles on Unsplash

    The lampposts in the Brussels region will become a bit more special over the next coming years as they’re transitioned into smart lighting.

    Public lighting in the city will be equipped with lighting device controllers that communicate via a 4G or radio frequency network, allowing them to be controlled remotely.

    Examples of practical applications include dimming the lights in residential areas, or increasing the lighting when pedestrians or cyclists pass through an area.

    The measure is also expected to lower the costs of the public lighting bill.

    Brussels should have 12,000 of its street lights converted into smart ones by the end of this year, with 16,000 to follow in 2022 and another 20,000 in the year after.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times