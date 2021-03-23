Antwerp cafe owner sentenced for human trafficking and running a brothel
The 75-year-old manager of the notorious Antwerp café ‘t Keteltje has been sentenced to four years in prison for human trafficking and running a brothel.
The sentence also comes with a partially deferred fine of €32,000, according to reporting by De Standaard.
“The facts are very serious. The defendants only had an eye for their own merits and were indifferent to the precarious situation in which the victims had to prostitute themselves,” the judge said the verdict.
The café owner was also banned from the profession for five years, during which time he is not allowed to run cafés, hotels, or other types of rentals.