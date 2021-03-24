Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 1:20 PM

The Committee meeting has now started – for the live coverage click here.

The Consultative Committee will announce the latest changes to Belgium’s coronavirus fighting measures during a press conference from 1:20 PM, according to the cabinet of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

The ministers met early on Wednesday from 9:00 AM, to discuss stricter measures in light of the rapidly rising infections and hospitalisations in the country.

The press conference – available online – is expected to focus on stricter measures, as a number of experts are pleading for a short, strict lockdown. The broadcast will be available here:

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times