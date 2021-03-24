   
Brussels official rejects Flemish couples’ baby name ‘because it sounds like donkey’
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 24 March, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels official rejects Flemish couples’ baby name ‘because...
EU extends and reinforces vaccine export control mechanism...
Cheat Sheet: The ‘Easter pause’ rules...
Belgium in Brief: ‘Four Weeks Of Hell’...
Belgium to receive first 76,000 Johnson & Johnson...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 24 March 2021
    Brussels official rejects Flemish couples’ baby name ‘because it sounds like donkey’
    EU extends and reinforces vaccine export control mechanism
    Cheat Sheet: The ‘Easter pause’ rules
    Belgium in Brief: ‘Four Weeks Of Hell’
    Belgium to receive first 76,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines from mid-April
    Belgium implements ‘Easter pause’ with strict new measures
    Theo Francken risks expulsion from parliamentary committee over Twitter leak
    Legendary Belgian patisserie Wittamer sold to French-Belgian investors
    Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 1:20 PM
    Contact professions will close again from Saturday
    Stricter rules today will already improve Belgium’s figures ‘in a week,’ says expert
    Hard, short lockdown also best option from psychological perspective, report finds
    Brussels to get its first ‘quiet space’
    More STIB employees suspended as fraud investigation continues
    “Four weeks of hell better than four seasons of purgatory,” says Belgian economist
    Mixed responses on lockdown from non-essential shops and hairdressers
    Phishing in 2020 cost Belgians €34 million, says regulator
    ‘Non-essential travel within Belgium will not be restricted,’ according to Petra De Sutter
    ‘Status quo not an option in fighting this pandemic,’ says Rudi Vervoort
    Antwerp cafe owner sentenced for human trafficking and running a brothel
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels official rejects Flemish couples’ baby name ‘because it sounds like donkey’

    Wednesday, 24 March 2021
    Credit: Wikicommons

    A Brussels city official refused to accept ‘Hannes’ as the name for a Flemish couples newborn baby boy, saying that it ‘sounds like donkey.’

    Hannes, short for Johannes (or ‘John’ in English) is a popular boys name in Flanders.

    But the city official thought it sounded too much like “ânesse,” the French word for a female donkey, according to VRT.

    Arguing that the name would prompt future bullying at school, the official rejected the name and it took the intervention of Ans Persoons, the city cabinet member for Flemish affairs in the City of Brussels, to have the name accepted.

    Another Flemish politician in the city, Mathias Vanden Borre, said incidents like this involving city officials with little to no knowledge of Dutch, are a regular occurrence.

    “This is unbelievable – an official who has no Dutch or no affinity with the Dutch language, in this day and age,” said Vanden Borre.

    “It shows there is no respect for the bilingual character of our capital. This was supposed to be a wonderful day for the parents and it turned into a disappointment.”

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times