   
‘Pandemic doesn’t tolerate politics’: De Croo defends latest measures
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 25 March, 2021
Latest News:
‘Pandemic doesn’t tolerate politics’: De Croo defends latest...
Denmark extends AstraZeneca suspension for three more weeks...
‘Alarming impact’ of Brexit costs UK meat sector...
Since glyphosate ban, eco-friendly weed killers aren’t getting...
Belgium switches to summer time this weekend...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 25 March 2021
    ‘Pandemic doesn’t tolerate politics’: De Croo defends latest measures
    Denmark extends AstraZeneca suspension for three more weeks
    ‘Alarming impact’ of Brexit costs UK meat sector over £90 million a year
    Since glyphosate ban, eco-friendly weed killers aren’t getting the job done
    Belgium switches to summer time this weekend
    ‘Easter pause’ threatens hospitality sector reopening plans
    High mortality rate in 2020 mainly due to an ageing population, not coronavirus
    Brussels universities call for government action over lecturer jailed in Iran
    Belgium in Brief: If This Isn’t A Lockdown, What Is?
    Rapid Covid-19 tests can now be bought in pharmacies in Belgium for self-testing
    Port of Antwerp concerned about effects of Suez Canal blockage
    Easter Pause: How shopping works now
    Coastal mayors and SNCB agree on plan to avoid large groups of people travelling to seaside
    Staff want nursery schools closed during Easter pause
    EU tightens controls on vaccine exports, as UK feels targeted
    Twice as many reports of price gouging during the epidemic
    Blankenberge bans alcohol on the beach, citing coronavirus
    ‘Measures deserve explanation,’ far-right party’s anger over De Croo’s absence in parliament
    Ghent police attacked whilst evacuating partying students from square
    Why Belgium’s latest measures are not a lockdown
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Pandemic doesn’t tolerate politics’: De Croo defends latest measures

    Thursday, 25 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    In response to the growing criticism of the federal opposition parties, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo defended the Consultative Committee’s decision to reverse previous relaxations and implement stricter rules.

    Referring to the vocal criticism of Wednesday’s decisions in the Chamber by the Flemish opposition parties, in particular, De Croo underlined that “all the governments in the country” agreed to the measures.

    “I have heard all the minister-presidents say that the decisions were necessary and defend the decisions, and that is how it should be,” he added. “The only way forward is to defend them together.”

    Most of the criticism centred around the fact that with the “Easter pause” measures, De Croo came back on a promise he made in January: that once hairdressers could reopen, they should stay open.

    “However, the pandemic does not tolerate politics. That pandemic needs crisis management and agility, and levelheadedness,” he said. “That means making adjustments as the situation changes, and putting plans back on the shelf.”

    Related News:

     

    “I am not ashamed to say that I make immediate adjustments when our population is in danger. That is what the people expect of us,” De Croo added. “And yes, that is sometimes a lesson in humility, for all of us, but I will do what is necessary to protect the population.”

    Without yesterday’s additional decisions, Belgium would no longer have to discuss vaccination centres, but “triage centres in hospitals” where doctors would have to choose which patients could still be admitted, according to him.

    He said that he realised that it is “tough” for the population that the measures had to be tightened, instead of relaxed – as was hoped for with the announcement of the government’s “outdoor plan” in early March.

    “On Monday and Tuesday, it was clear that the situation was worsening at an accelerated pace,” said De Croo. “That is why I asked for a Consultative Committee meeting as soon as possible.”

    He stressed that he also asked for new advice from the GEMS expert group to be able to halt the continuing linear increase. “Everyone agreed that a cooling-off period was needed, at all levels of society.”

    “Of course, this comes at a time when we were hoping for different decisions,” De Croo said. “It is a disappointment. But this disenchantment does not only exist in our country.”

    Limiting social contacts is the only solution to stop the accelerated rise in hospital admissions, according to De Croo. “Everywhere, and as much as possible, whether at work, in shops or schools. We will be able to break the third wave together.”

    Belgium’s new rules will take effect on Saturday, and can be found here.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times