Belgium air traffic control to implement language legislation...

Belgium must implement foreign language legislation for its air traffic control following complaints from French-speaking air traffic controllers about the lack of language framework within the field.

A language framework will determine the percentage of Dutch and French speakers in various sections of Skeyes, the autonomous public company in charge of the safety of air traffic in the civil airspace for which the Belgian State is responsible.

Three French-speaking air traffic controllers complained that they had to work more consecutive days than Dutch-speaking colleagues, and couldn’t participate in training courses because there weren’t enough French-speaking employees to cover their absences, according to Bruzz.

The Council of State has already taken punitive measures against Skeyes in the past for reasons related to a lack of language skills in its air traffic controllers.

The language framework must be implemented within six months.

Helen Lyons

The Brussels Times