Saturday, 27 March, 2021
    Maggie De Block summoned to hearing by Covid-19 committee

    Saturday, 27 March 2021
    © Belga

    Belgium’s former health minister, Maggie De Block will be summoned to a hearing by the government’s special committee responsible to review the country’s handling of the pandemic, committee President Robbie De Caluwé announced on Friday.

    The hearing which is scheduled on 23 April, will finalise presentations from the ministers of Sophie Wilmès caretaker government who were managing the crisis when the first coronavirus wave hit Belgium in Spring 2020.

    The committee also wants to hear from virologist Marc Van Ranst, key advisor to the government on how to handle the pandemic.

    Consultations are also planned with other groups that were put in place by the country’s regional governments at the onset of the coronavirus crisis, as well as with ministers from the current federal government, to work on recommendations and strategic decisions.

