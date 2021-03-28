Self-employed persons who stop working to take care of their children to receive financial help

Independent workers who interrupt their activities to take care of their children this week will be eligible for the temporary crisis allowance known as the “droit de passerelle,” the Minister in charge of the self-employed, David Clarinval, said on Sunday.

The Belgian authorities decided on Wednesday to close schools for one week before the Easter Holidays, following a new spike in novel Coronavirus infections in Belgium.

Self-employed persons who stop working to look after their children from 29 March to 2 April will be eligible for the crisis allowance which, for the five days, is 322.92 euros for people with no dependents and 403.53 euros for those with dependents.

“It is essential to keep supporting our self-employed workers to compensate for the essential but constraining decisions taken by the government,” Minister Clarinval commented.

Independent workers who are on disability or are able to work from home are not eligible for the allowance.

The Brussels Times