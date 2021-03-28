   
More vaccination sites opening this week
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 28 March, 2021
Latest News:
Employers required to keep a register of persons...
More vaccination sites opening this week...
Prime Minister targets restaurant and bar reopening on...
Belgian directors pick up major film award in...
Annual STIB pass to cost only 12 euros...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 28 March 2021
    Employers required to keep a register of persons at jobsite
    More vaccination sites opening this week
    Prime Minister targets restaurant and bar reopening on 1 May, but can not make guarantees
    Belgian directors pick up major film award in US
    Annual STIB pass to cost only 12 euros for students from July
    Research: More than half of students suffered anxiety or depression during crisis
    Brussels mobility ‘Master Plan’ foresees massive investment in new bicycle parking spaces
    Covid-19: Massive increase in new cases, as deaths continue to rise
    Self-employed persons who stop working to take care of their children to receive financial help
    Sciensano: Pandemic had little effect on use of leisure drugs
    Roberto Martinez: ‘To be able to take a point when we are not playing well is important’
    Belarus cut from Eurovision Song Contest over political lyrics
    Belgium’s vaccination plan is on track, Taskforce says
    Daycare centres to remain open
    Belgian companies quoted on the stock market resist pandemic’s onslaught
    Belgium reconfines: Strict restrictions reintroduced
    Police break up Belgium’s first ‘cocaine laundry’ – 11 arrests
    Belgium switches to Summer time this weekend
    Top Belgian scientist: ‘We may get outbreaks every winter’
    Fight like Gibraltar
    View more
    Share article:

    More vaccination sites opening this week

    Sunday, 28 March 2021
    © Belga

    Starting on Monday, Wallonia will gradually add 12 extra COVID-19 vaccination sites to the 40 already existing in the region, Health Minister Christie Morreale announced on Sunday.

    This will bring the total number of centres in Wallonia to 52.

    The new sites will be located at Comines-Warneton, Thuin, Soignies, Lierneux, Spa, Limburg, Walcourt, Philippeville, Hastière, Andenne, Gembloux and Bouillon. They will make vaccination more accessible to people living far from existing centres and those unable to go to centres near them because they are swamped.

    The centre in Soignies has already opened its doors. Each of the other additional sites will open alternately every third week to enable the target population to receive both doses of a given vaccine.

    They will operate alongside the established centres throughout the vaccination campaign, opening six days per week, and 12 hours each day, from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM if the available doses permit it.

    Only persons living in one of the communes concerned or a neighbouring commune will be invited to take their injections at the additional centres. However, they will be under no obligation to choose these sites, which will simply be added to the centres proposed when vaccination appointments are made.

    Hundreds of invitations have already been sent to the persons concerned. Others will be sent gradually, as more doses of the vaccines become available, in the next few weeks, the minister said.

    For now, priority is being given to people aged 75 years and over at Wallonia’s vaccination centres. “Invitations continue to be sent to people in that age group and, soon, to people over 70 years old,” Minister Morreale said.

    “At the same time, the centres will administer vaccinations, as much as possible, to people with underlying conditions, before gradually extending the service to the rest of the adult population,” she added.

    The Brussels Times