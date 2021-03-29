   
Disruption expected today as unions hold 24-hour strike
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 29 March, 2021
Latest News:
Flemish government allocates €102 million to help with...
EU urged take drastic action to reduce marine...
England slightly relaxes coronavirus measures...
WHO-China study rules out possibility of lab leak...
Antwerp police crack down on street racing, issue...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 29 March 2021
    Flemish government allocates €102 million to help with recovery of residential care centres
    EU urged take drastic action to reduce marine litter
    England slightly relaxes coronavirus measures
    WHO-China study rules out possibility of lab leak as origin of coronavirus
    Antwerp police crack down on street racing, issue 450 fines in one night
    ‘Belgium should reach coronavirus peak by this week,’ says Geert Molenberghs
    Belgium’s schools close ahead of Easter break
    Non-essential shops see up to 85% drop in turnover due to new rules
    Number of coronavirus patients in intensive care continues to rise
    Disruption expected today as unions hold 24-hour strike
    Coronavirus: ‘critical’ situation prompts France to step up enforcement
    Hundreds protest against Covid measures in Liège
    Islamic State supporter involved in suicide attack against church in Indonesia
    Travelling will be possible this summer, Marc Van Ranst says
    Employers required to keep a register of persons at jobsite
    More vaccination sites opening this week
    Prime Minister targets restaurant and bar reopening on 1 May, but can not make guarantees
    Belgian directors pick up major film award in US
    Annual STIB pass to cost only 12 euros for students from July
    Research: More than half of students suffered anxiety or depression during crisis
    View more
    Share article:

    Disruption expected today as unions hold 24-hour strike

    Monday, 29 March 2021
    Bruxelles-Chapelle. Trains may not stop. © karmakolle/Wikimedia

    Train users can expect some disruption today, as rail workers’ unions join in a national strike lasting 24 hours.

    The disruption to rail services actually started at 22.00 yesterday, as is customary, and will continue until 22.00 tonight.

    However according to the rail authority SNCB, more than half of all trains will run today, and users are advised to seek real-time information from social media or the SNCB app.

    The strike comes as a result of the breakdown of talks between unions and employers to decide on the pay rises workers can expect over the next two years.

    According to the Central Council for the Economy, the limit for this two-year-period is 0.4% on top of the annual index. Unions are not willing to accept.

    Unions have called on members to strike, but to remain home as far as possible, given the Covid-19 measures in force. Normally such an issue would call for large gatherings.

    Specifically for the railways, the SNCB declares that two out of three IC (inter-city) train will run; two out of three S and L trains will run; most P trains will not run; trains to the coast will be limited in number; and some replacement bus services will not operate.

    In addition, trains will not be stopping at some smaller stations, such as Bruxelles-Chapelle, Buda and Aarsele.

    In Flanders and Brussels, public transport authority De Lijn forecasts ‘significant disruption’ to services on Monday. A spokesperson said the problems would vary from region to region and from service to service, and was difficult to foresee. Again, users are advised to turn to online and app channels.

    The Brussels transport authority STIB also forecasts major disruption, and advised users to find alternative means of transport if at all possible.

    Elsewhere, the strike will be joined by workers in the metal and textiles sectors, with around 400 businesses remaining shuttered. Some large businesses will remain closed, including Audi in Forest, Coca Cola in Antwerp, Volvo Trucks in Ghent and bis-builder Van Hool in Lier.

    Some supermarket staff have decided to strike, but there will be no picket-lines thanks to coronavirus rules, so most shops should remain open. There will however be pickets at Brucargo in Zaventem.

    Some employees of the Pfizer vaccine plant in Puurs will strike, but workers at BPost have said they will not, as have workers at the country’s vaccination centres.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Tune in to our live webinar now about cybersecurity