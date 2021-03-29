   
A sunny week ahead
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 29 March, 2021
Latest News:
Why Belgium only sells self-tests in pharmacies, while...
A sunny week ahead...
Flemish government allocates €102 million to help with...
EU urged take drastic action to reduce marine...
England slightly relaxes coronavirus measures...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 29 March 2021
    Why Belgium only sells self-tests in pharmacies, while Germans buy them in supermarkets
    A sunny week ahead
    Flemish government allocates €102 million to help with recovery of residential care centres
    EU urged take drastic action to reduce marine litter
    England slightly relaxes coronavirus measures
    WHO-China study rules out possibility of lab leak as origin of coronavirus
    Antwerp police crack down on street racing, issue 450 fines in one night
    ‘Belgium should reach coronavirus peak by this week,’ says Geert Molenberghs
    Belgium’s schools close ahead of Easter break
    Non-essential shops see up to 85% drop in turnover due to new rules
    Number of coronavirus patients in intensive care continues to rise
    Disruption expected today as unions hold 24-hour strike
    Coronavirus: ‘critical’ situation prompts France to step up enforcement
    Hundreds protest against Covid measures in Liège
    Islamic State supporter involved in suicide attack against church in Indonesia
    Travelling will be possible this summer, Marc Van Ranst says
    Employers required to keep a register of persons at jobsite
    More vaccination sites opening this week
    Prime Minister targets restaurant and bar reopening on 1 May, but can not make guarantees
    Belgian directors pick up major film award in US
    View more
    Share article:

    A sunny week ahead

    Monday, 29 March 2021
    Art Loi in the sunshine Credit: Jules Johnston/The Brussels Times

    Belgium will see some sunshine this week, with a dry forecast and warm temperatures ahead.

    It is expected to be dry and sunny on Monday afternoon, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI), with a few high-level clouds in the sky. Belgians will be able to ditch their jackets, with temperatures ranging from 15°C in the Ardennes to 19°C in the centre.

    The wind, however, will blow moderately from the south-west.

    The sky should remain cloudless on Monday evening and during the night, but fog banks could form in places. Tonight will remain cool, with lows between 1 and 6°C, which may drop to -2°C in the Ardennes.

    Tuesday brings more sunshine, with temperatures climbing to 22°C and the wind abating.

    The pleasant weather will stick around on Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures exceeding 20°C and plenty of sunshine.

    Temperatures will start dropping after that, to 12 to 15°C on Friday and 11°C on Saturday.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times