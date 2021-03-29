Johnson & Johnson starts vaccine deliveries in Europe on 19 April

Pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson will start delivering vaccines to European countries from 19 April, the company announced on Monday.

On 11 March, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was the fourth one that received the green light from the European Medicines Agency (EMA). It only needs one dose to be effective, instead of the two doses required for the vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

The EU has placed an order for 200 million doses from the company, with an option for 200 million additional ones. It should receive some 55 million doses in the second quarter, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen explained in mid-March.

The laboratory, however, has not made the exact schedule of its deliveries public.

Belgium is counting on 1.4 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was developed by its Belgian subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutica.

The Brussels Times