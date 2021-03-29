   
Johnson & Johnson starts vaccine deliveries in Europe on 19 April
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 29 March, 2021
Latest News:
Johnson & Johnson starts vaccine deliveries in Europe...
Cheat Sheet: Belgium’s ‘testing strategy 2.0’...
Large container ship freed from Suez Canal after...
Country-wide strike leaves industry ‘almost at a standstill’...
Public opening of Brussels’ second-largest vaccination centre delayed...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 29 March 2021
    Johnson & Johnson starts vaccine deliveries in Europe on 19 April
    Cheat Sheet: Belgium’s ‘testing strategy 2.0’
    Large container ship freed from Suez Canal after days-long blockage
    Country-wide strike leaves industry ‘almost at a standstill’
    Public opening of Brussels’ second-largest vaccination centre delayed by a month
    Students to receive free entrance to over 20 museums during Easter holidays
    Belgian budget minister optimistic about economic recovery
    20% fewer vaccines available in Brussels this week
    Number of electric vehicles in Flanders has increased significantly
    Investigation into drug offences at Brussels sex party with Hungarian MEP dropped
    Belgium in Brief: Belgium On Strike
    Why Belgium only sells self-tests in pharmacies, while Germans buy them in supermarkets
    A sunny week ahead
    Flemish government allocates €102 million to help with recovery of residential care centres
    EU urged take drastic action to reduce marine litter
    England slightly relaxes coronavirus measures
    WHO-China study rules out possibility of lab leak as origin of coronavirus
    Antwerp police crack down on street racing, issue 450 fines in one night
    ‘Belgium should reach coronavirus peak by this week,’ says Geert Molenberghs
    Belgium’s schools close ahead of Easter break
    View more
    Share article:

    Johnson & Johnson starts vaccine deliveries in Europe on 19 April

    Monday, 29 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson will start delivering vaccines to European countries from 19 April, the company announced on Monday.

    On 11 March, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was the fourth one that received the green light from the European Medicines Agency (EMA). It only needs one dose to be effective, instead of the two doses required for the vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

    The EU has placed an order for 200 million doses from the company, with an option for 200 million additional ones. It should receive some 55 million doses in the second quarter, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen explained in mid-March.

    The laboratory, however, has not made the exact schedule of its deliveries public.

    Belgium is counting on 1.4 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was developed by its Belgian subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutica.

    The Brussels Times