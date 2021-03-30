   
Belgium will reach 1,000 patients in ICU by 10 April at this rate, warns Van Gucht
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 30 March, 2021
Latest News:
SNCB says to avoid travelling to the coast...
Belgium will reach 1,000 patients in ICU by...
Large crowds of people gathering in Brussels’ train...
Customs officers to go on strike if government...
Coronavirus does not spread more among schoolchildren, new...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 30 March 2021
    SNCB says to avoid travelling to the coast tomorrow after heavy crowds today
    Belgium will reach 1,000 patients in ICU by 10 April at this rate, warns Van Gucht
    Large crowds of people gathering in Brussels’ train stations
    Customs officers to go on strike if government does not improve working conditions
    Coronavirus does not spread more among schoolchildren, new study finds
    Self-tests should not be used as free pass for concerts or to travel, Belgian microbiologist says
    World leaders call for international pandemic treaty
    ‘Part of our history’: Belgian endives are now Brussels heritage
    Police to be deployed at Brussels’ largest park following announcement of fake festival
    Increase in coronavirus infection rate dropping, but number of people in ICU rises
    Two Belgian F-16s intercept Russian bombers over North Sea
    Johnson & Johnson starts vaccine deliveries in Europe on 19 April
    Cheat Sheet: Belgium’s ‘testing strategy 2.0’
    Large container ship freed from Suez Canal after days-long blockage
    Country-wide strike leaves industry ‘almost at a standstill’
    Public opening of Brussels’ second-largest vaccination centre delayed by a month
    Students to receive free entrance to over 20 museums during Easter holidays
    Belgian budget minister optimistic about economic recovery
    20% fewer vaccines available in Brussels this week
    Number of electric vehicles in Flanders has increased significantly
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium will reach 1,000 patients in ICU by 10 April at this rate, warns Van Gucht

    Tuesday, 30 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    If the figures continue to increase at this rate, Belgium will see 1,000 coronavirus patients in intensive care by 10 April, health officials stated during a press conference on Tuesday.

    Belgium’s coronavirus figures “are in the red,” and the pressure on the hospitals’ intensive care units is increasing rapidly, according to virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht.

    “At this rate, we will reach the mark of 1,000 intensive care patients by 10 April,” he said, adding that “this also means that we still have about ten days to turn the tide.”

    Related News:

     

    Van Gucht stressed that if everyone continues to follow the basic coronavirus measures, this is a reachable goal, which will be helped by the nice spring weather.

    “Infections are rising less fast, and hopefully hospital admissions will soon increase less fast as well,” he said, adding that the number of patients in ICU has been rising for the fifth week in a row now.

    “It will be easier for people to live and meet outdoors, which is always safer than indoors,” Van Gucht said, explaining that fine droplets or aerosols do not have much chance of infecting anyone outside, because they dissipate very quickly in the open air.

    “Mind you, we can still infect someone even outside, at a short distance or through direct physical contact,” he added. “Always be careful.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times